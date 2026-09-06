‘Don’t put naphthalene balls…’: Folk singer Malini Awasthi on how she preserved sarees for 40 years

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Our grandmother’s silk saree may be an heirloom, but storing it incorrectly can gradually damage the fabric. Folk singer Malini Awasthi recently shared some traditional saree-care tips, including avoiding plastic bags and open naphthalene balls.
Speaking to Hauterfly, she said, “Don’t put naphthalene balls open like this. And secondly, big no-no to plastic bags. Because when they’re sealed in plastic, moisture comes out of the air. Water will come out of the bag, and then that spot never goes. It will oxidise and turn black.”
When asked how she had kept the sarees intact for over 40 years, Awasthi advised, “The best way is to wrap the cloth in it. But there should be a hole at the bottom of the sari. Traditionally, we keep saris in the box. We put the cloth in the box, put the saris in the box, and then close it with the cloth.”
So, what is the best way to preserve delicate sarees for years? Paridhi Dhanuka, Assistant Professor of Fashion & Textiles at Pearl Academy, explains.
“From my experience of working with Banarasi handloom sarees, plastic covers are not ideal for long-term storage, especially for pure silk and zari sarees,” Dhanuka tells indianexpress.com.
“Plastic does not allow the textile to breathe, so if there is any moisture in the saree, in the cupboard, or in the weather at the time of storing, it can remain trapped.”
Over time, trapped moisture can contribute to a mildew smell, dark spots, and weakened fabric. In zari sarees, it can also cause the metallic threads to oxidise, making them appear dull or discoloured.
Dhanuka also points out that the saree’s own residues can matter. “Fragrance, perfumes, deodorants, and the wearer’s sweat can also react with the fabric and zari if the saree is stored without airing or cleaning.”
“We should avoid storing open naphthalene balls with expensive or heirloom sarees as it slowly evaporates into the air,” she says.
She also notes that naphthalene exposure can be harmful when inhaled over time, making it preferable not to keep the balls openly around clothing and living spaces.
“For delicate silk, zari, and old heirloom textiles, the strong fumes and smell are not ideal,” Dhanuka says. “We should avoid direct chemical exposure around natural fibres, dyes, and metallic threads.”
Instead, she recommends traditional alternatives such as dried neem leaves and cloves. “They should be kept in a small cotton or muslin pouch, not directly on the saree.”
“Moths usually come when natural textiles are kept undisturbed for a long time, especially if there is sweat, food stains, dust, or humidity,” explains Dhanuka. This makes it important to clean and air a saree before putting it away for a long period.
The first rule is simple: store a saree only when it is completely dry and clean. “For long-term storage, especially for Banarasi silk, zari, brocade, and heirloom sarees, avoid plastic completely,” says Dhanuka.
She recommends storing sarees in breathable natural fabrics. A muslin bag is one option, but a clean cotton or mulmul dupatta can also work.
“The main idea is to use a breathable natural fabric instead of plastic,” she says.
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For particularly delicate sarees, Dhanuka suggests rolling them on a wooden rod or archival tube and covering them with muslin. “Rolling helps reduce hard fold lines.”
If rolling isn’t practical, fold the saree gently and change the position of the folds every few months. This helps prevent the fabric from weakening along the same creases.
Dhanuka recommends:
* Choose a dark, dry cupboard: Avoid damp or poorly ventilated storage spaces.
* Keep sarees away from sunlight: Prolonged exposure can fade colours and weaken silk.
* Air them occasionally: Do this in dry weather, away from harsh sunlight.
* Avoid heavy stacking: Don’t place very heavy sarees on top of delicate fabrics.
* Use neem or cloves: Keep them in a small cotton or muslin pouch for pest protection.
* Pay attention to zari: Moisture can cause oxidation and discolouration of metallic threads.
* Handle cleanly: Make sure hands are clean and dry before handling heirloom textiles.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.