‘Don’t put naphthalene balls…’: Folk singer Malini Awasthi on how she preserved sarees for 40 years

Our grandmother’s silk saree may be an heirloom, but storing it incorrectly can gradually damage the fabric. Folk singer Malini Awasthi recently shared some traditional saree-care tips, including avoiding plastic bags and open naphthalene balls.

Speaking to Hauterfly, she said, “Don’t put naphthalene balls open like this. And secondly, big no-no to plastic bags. Because when they’re sealed in plastic, moisture comes out of the air. Water will come out of the bag, and then that spot never goes. It will oxidise and turn black.”

When asked how she had kept the sarees intact for over 40 years, Awasthi advised, “The best way is to wrap the cloth in it. But there should be a hole at the bottom of the sari. Traditionally, we keep saris in the box. We put the cloth in the box, put the saris in the box, and then close it with the cloth.”