Don’t buy a lab-grown diamond before checking these 7 things

Thinking of buying a lab-grown diamond but not sure what to look for? You’re not alone. Terms like carat, clarity, cut, VVS, VS and fluorescence can be confusing, especially when two diamonds that look almost identical can have very different price tags. The good news is that you don’t need to become a diamond expert before making a purchase. All you need is a basic understanding of key terms, what to look for in a diamond’s grading report and the right questions to ask your jeweller.

Speaking with indianexpress.com, Disha Shah, Founder of DiAi Designs, explains what first-time buyers should keep in mind when purchasing a lab-grown diamond.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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First, don’t choose a diamond only by its size

The carat tells you the diamond’s weight. A higher carat generally means a larger stone, but that doesn’t automatically mean it is a better-quality diamond.

Shah recommends looking at the overall stone quality instead of simply choosing the biggest one you can afford.

“We recommend staying in the VVS (Very Very Slightly Included) to VS (Very Slightly Included) range, and wouldn’t suggest going below VS for a lab-grown diamond, given how accessible the category is compared with mined diamonds.” Here, VVS and VS refer to clarity, or how many internal or external imperfections a diamond has.

Shah also suggests buyers pay attention to “fluorescence”, which describes how a diamond reacts when exposed to ultraviolet light. It is also important to check whether the stone has any black, green or milky tinges, as these can affect how it looks under different lighting. She also recommends working with a jeweller who is willing to handpick a stone rather than simply showing you what is already in stock.

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“A lab-grown diamond is produced in a controlled environment, so its economics are closer to manufacturing, where production capacity can be scaled” “A lab-grown diamond is produced in a controlled environment, so its economics are closer to manufacturing, where production capacity can be scaled”

What is a diamond grading report?

It is a report card for the stone that lists important details about the diamond and helps a buyer understand what they are purchasing. Shah says buyers should check the carat weight, colour, clarity, cut and fluorescence on the report.

“The report should clearly identify the stone as laboratory-grown, along with the growth method and any post-growth treatment disclosed by the grading laboratory.” says the diamond expert.

But a report cannot tell you everything about how a particular stone will look to your eyes. Two diamonds with similar details on paper can still look different in person, particularly because of differences in their cut and polish.

Why are lab-grown diamonds cheaper?

This is probably one of the first things you will notice when comparing lab-grown and mined diamonds.

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“I always explain it simply: it comes down to how each is produced. A mined diamond carries the cost of extracting a naturally limited resource, where supply cannot simply be increased on demand,” Shah explains.

A lab-grown diamond is produced in a controlled environment, where production capacity can be scaled.

“As the technology and production capacity have matured, the category has become increasingly accessible in price.”

So, the lower price is linked to the diamond’s origin, supply and production process. It does not mean that a lab-grown diamond is an imitation.

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Experts verified buying guide for lab-grown diamonds (Ai generated image) Experts verified buying guide for lab-grown diamonds (Ai generated image)

Why can two diamonds of the same carat cost different amounts?

This is where simply comparing the size of two diamonds can be misleading. “Carat weight is only one part of the picture. Two diamonds can have the same carat weight and still differ in colour, clarity, cut or fluorescence.”

The cut refers to how the diamond has been shaped and polished. Even two diamonds with almost identical specifications can differ in how well they catch and reflect light because the cut and polish may not be exactly the same.

“That is why I would never compare two diamonds on carat weight alone. If possible, see them side by side and compare how they look and perform.”

What about resale?

If you’re buying a lab-grown diamond, don’t assume it will behave like an investment that you can later sell for the same amount or more.

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“I would encourage buyers to think of a diamond jewellery purchase as something they will wear and enjoy, rather than as an investment.”

Lab-grown diamonds are a fast-evolving category, and pricing has shifted as production has scaled globally. Shah therefore recommends paying attention to the “jeweller’s exchange, buyback and upgrade policies” before making the purchase.

“Keep your grading report and invoice as well, as both may be required if you decide to exchange or resell the piece,” Shah further recommends.

Also Read | Diamond prices fall to lowest levels this two decades as lab-grown stones reshape market

What should you ask the jeweller before buying?

” Be cautious of any seller who cannot provide a credible grading report” ” Be cautious of any seller who cannot provide a credible grading report”

There are a few straightforward red flags to watch for. “Be cautious of any seller who cannot provide a credible grading report, does not clearly disclose that the stone is laboratory-grown, or will not allow you to verify the report details yourself,” Shah warns.

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Vague exchange and return policies, and “being pushed to make a purchase without actually seeing or comparing the diamond” are another red flags.

“It is also important to ask what is included in the quoted price before you commit,” Shah recommends. This matters because the amount you see advertised for the diamond may not be the amount you eventually pay.

What else can be added to the final bill?

If you’re buying a finished piece of jewellery, the diamond and “Carat weight” is only one part of the price. The final bill can also include the metal, making or manufacturing charges, setting costs and applicable taxes.

This is why two diamonds can have the same carat weight and still differ in colour, clarity, cut or fluorescence, polish — leading to a significant price difference.

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“These costs are not necessarily hidden, but they are easy to overlook, particularly when buyers are comparing only the advertised price of the diamond.”

It is also worth checking whether “resizing, repairs or future exchange” are included or charged separately.

A clear quotation that breaks down the different costs makes it easier to compare two pieces and understand what you are actually paying for.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.