Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany wears Elie Saab gown for her wedding to Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of former US President Donald Trump and his only child with ex-wife Marla Maples, tied the knot with beau Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. As a nod to her husband’s Lebanese American heritage, the 29-year-old wore a stunning Elie Saab wedding gown. “It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” Maples told People.

Tiffany was seen wearing a sparkly flowy gown with a fitted bodice, featuring long sleeves and a floor-sweeping train. The princess-y ensemble was cinched at the waist with a matching fabric belt and was accessorised with dainty diamond earrings, rings, and subtle makeup.

Complementing her, Boulos wore a black tuxedo over a sleek white shirt. A black bow tie and a brooch rounded off his look.

For the reception, the bride changed into an off-shoulder strapless white gown with a corseted bodice and a front slit. It was accessorised with a diamond and pearl necklace and earrings. Leaving her hair open in soft waves, she completed this look with subtle makeup.

Talking about the wedding venue, Maples added that the place was chosen because “this was Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world.”

Her mother also revealed that the wedding cake was modelled off the custom 7-foot-tall Sylvia Weinstock wedding cake that was at Donald and Maple’s wedding in 1993.

Tiffany and Boulos started dating in 2018 after meeting at Linday Lohan’s club in Mykonos, Greece. Three years later, the couple got engaged in January 2021 at the end of Donald’s term as president. “It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, and historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” Tiffany wrote, announcing the engagement.

