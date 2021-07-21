scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Dolly Parton recreates her iconic Playboy cover as birthday gift for husband

The Jolene singer recently recreated her iconic 1978 Playboy cover for husband Carl Thomas Dean

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2021 3:00:28 pm
Dolly PartonFor those who are surprised, well in the Dolly Parton's defence, she had hinted at doing this earlier. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

American singer Dolly Parton has always shown the way–from helping fund vaccines to waiting to get her jab, she has been nothing short of inspirational. Well, her recent Instagram post too is inspiring in a way. The Jolene singer recently recreated her iconic 1978 Playboy cover for husband Carl Thomas Dean.

She was seen in a black bustier which was paired with a sequin pink bowtie. It also featured the signature black bunny ears. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

In a short video, she said, “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this. Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday…Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy.”

Also Read |Dolly Parton sings ‘vaccine’ version of ‘Jolene’ before taking Moderna dose

For those who are surprised, well in the singer’s defence, she had hinted at doing this earlier. Last year, she revealed her plans on the Scott Mills & Chris Stark Show on BBC Radio 5. “I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste and they [Playboy] want it, we’ll do it along with a really good interview inside…So, yeah, it’s possible. Yep, we’ve talked about it,” she was quoted as saying by People. 

