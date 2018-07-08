Dolce and Gabbana fashion show: Naomi Campbell, Ashley Graham, Lady Kitty Spencer walk the ramp

Ashley Graham (L), Naomi Campbell, Kitty Spencer at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Ashley Graham (L), Naomi Campbell, Kitty Spencer at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Dolce and Gabbana recently had their Alta Moda Fashion Show in the Italian lap of luxury. The makeshift outdoorsy runway at Como saw many famous faces, who are also devoted clientele of the fashion giant, walking the ramp. From Naomi Campbell, Lady Kitty Spencer to Ashley Graham, the ladies walked down the path clad in colourful, bouffant skirts.

To no one’s surprise, Campbell stole the show in her off-shoulder ball gown, that came alive with the floral and botanical applique work on it. A matching headgear added an element of regality to the supermodel’s look. Following her was Lady Spencer, who donned a similar style skirt, with the brand’s signature funky prints. The corset bodice added to the Victorian feels of her plump sleeves. Graham kept it sultry in a simple sheer black dress, layered with a beautifully textured robe.

While the show was undoubtedly a hit, Graham, a plus-size model, took some flak for walking for the controversial duo. With recent heat on Stefano Gabbana for commenting, “she’s so ugly” on American pop artist, Selena Gomez’s Instagram post, social media is not too happy with Graham walking for the brand.

After Graham shared a video of her walking down the ramp on Instagram, while many praised her outfit, one person raised the question, “Why walk for a designer that unreasonably shames women?”

Here’s a sneak-peek into the collection

Do you like the designer pieces? Let us know in the comments section below.

