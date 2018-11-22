Dolce & Gabbana slammed for launching racist campaign; show cancelled in Shanghai

It was supposed to be Dolce & Gabbana’s biggest show in its 33-year history but the Italian luxury brand had to cancel their Shangai show after they found themselves in hot water for their racist ad campaign. In the video posts on Instagram, an Asian woman can be seen trying to eat spaghetti, pizza, and cannoli with a pair of chopsticks. Many people found it offensive but it actually gained momentum after it was flagged by a popular Instagram account, Diet Prada.

Advertising

“Pandering at it’s finest, but taken up a notch by painting their target demographic as a tired and false stereotype of a people lacking refinement/culture to understand how to eat foreign foods and an over-the-top embellishment of cliché ambient music, comical pronunciations of foreign names/words, and Chinese subtitles (English added by us), which begs the question—who is this video actually for? It attempts to target China, but instead mocks them with a parodied vision of what modern China is not…a gag for amusement”, reads the post.

According to the TIME, popular shopping portal Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s has removed all D&G products and similar sites like JD.com and NetEase’s Kaola has shown no results for D&G items. After facing criticism on social media the company removed the video and later claimed that the Instagram page was actually hacked.

In a statemnet, on Instagram, the brand claimed, “Our Instagram account has been hacked. So has the account of Stefano Gabbana. Our legal office is urgently investigating. We are very sorry for any distress caused by these unauthorized posts, comments and direct messages. We have nothing but respect for China and the people of China”.