Diwali 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor share greetings and photos

Diwali may be over, but pictures of celebrities all dolled up for the festival are not. Be it in India or abroad, actors came together to celebrate the festival and we are in awe of the photos. Here’s a quick round-up.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted celebrating Diwali together and the Quantico actor was seen in a floral printed Sabyasachi sari. It was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and accessorised with statement earrings.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh cut a stunning picture in their ethnic ensembles. Padukone looked gorgeous in this red outfit from Raw Mango, while Singh was seen in a kurta.

Katrina Kaif was seen looking pretty in this silk pink sari with golden border. She kept the look simple and accessorised with dainty earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor looked ravishing in this Manish Malhotra sari. We dig the intricate working on the sari and the make-up (done by her) worked really well with the look.

Tara Sutaria looked stunning in this unusual purple and red combination. The dupatta stole the show as she completed the look with hair tied in a neat bun.

Anushka Sharma is glowing and her recent Diwali photo is proof of that. She looked gorgeous in this white salwar kurta. She let her hair down and accessorised it with stunning earrings.

Malaika Arora, too, looked sunning in this Anamika Khanna ensemble which consisted of an intricately embroidered black and red lehenga. She completed the look with lot of accessories right from silver bangles to maang tika.

Yesterday, too, a lot many actors shared photos and in a year when things have dulled, a little sparkle is all we needed to see. Happy Diwali.

