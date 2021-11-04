Diwali fashion tips: Let Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon inspire you

November 4, 2021 12:30:55 pm
Diwali is finally here, and we are sure you have already decided what you plan to wear this evening. But, in case you are still feeling confused, we are here to help you out. And if by chance, ethnic is what you wish to wear tonight, you are surely in for a treat.
To make it easier for you, we have put together some stellar celebrity looks that you can take a cue from. So without further ado, start scrolling!
Katrina Kaif was a sight to behold in this Manish Malhotra ensemble. Just like her, you too can team a heavy lehenga with a statement blouse and accessorise it with a single neckpiece. Ready in no time!
View this post on Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor aces ethnic outfits like a pro. So it is not surprising that she stunned in this black lehenga set. Take tips from her and accessorise with dainty earrings so as to allow your outfit to do all the talking.
Kriti Sanon looked lovely in this intricately embroidered lehenga set. After all, floral embroidery is always in.
But if you plan to wear a sharara, then no better person than Shilpa Shetty for inspiration. She looked lovely in this full-sleeved sheer short kurti styled with sharara pants and matching dupatta. The Swarovski crystals jaal work elevated the look further.
View this post on Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor also nailed the sharara look in a silver ensemble with pearls and crystals detailing. A good way to amp up the look is to pair it with statement jewellery and smokey eyes.
View this post on Instagram
Which is your favourite look?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-