Diwali fashion tips: Let Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon inspire you

Diwali is finally here, and we are sure you have already decided what you plan to wear this evening. But, in case you are still feeling confused, we are here to help you out. And if by chance, ethnic is what you wish to wear tonight, you are surely in for a treat.

To make it easier for you, we have put together some stellar celebrity looks that you can take a cue from. So without further ado, start scrolling!

Katrina Kaif was a sight to behold in this Manish Malhotra ensemble. Just like her, you too can team a heavy lehenga with a statement blouse and accessorise it with a single neckpiece. Ready in no time!

Shraddha Kapoor aces ethnic outfits like a pro. So it is not surprising that she stunned in this black lehenga set. Take tips from her and accessorise with dainty earrings so as to allow your outfit to do all the talking.

We loved the look; what about you? (Source: kreshabajajofficial/Instagram) We loved the look; what about you? (Source: kreshabajajofficial/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon looked lovely in this intricately embroidered lehenga set. After all, floral embroidery is always in.

What do you think of her look? (Source: APH Images) What do you think of her look? (Source: APH Images)

But if you plan to wear a sharara, then no better person than Shilpa Shetty for inspiration. She looked lovely in this full-sleeved sheer short kurti styled with sharara pants and matching dupatta. The Swarovski crystals jaal work elevated the look further.

Shraddha Kapoor also nailed the sharara look in a silver ensemble with pearls and crystals detailing. A good way to amp up the look is to pair it with statement jewellery and smokey eyes.

Which is your favourite look?

