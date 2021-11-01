Karisma Kapoor looks ‘bold and bright’ in this Kanchipuram silk sari

November 1, 2021 7:10:58 pm
Diwali is almost here and we all can all do with some style tips. And in case you are looking for ethnic fashion tips, Karisma Kapoor is here to help.
The actor was recently spotted looking radiant in a traditional golden yellow sari with a contrast pink korvai border teamed with a matching backless blouse.
The look was completed with her hair braided into a bun, a pair of statement earrings, matching kadas and subtle makeup. Her dazzling smile and the small bindi added the perfect finishing touches. Check out the pictures below.
The actor always stuns in ethnic ensembles. Here are some other instances.
What do you think of her look?
