Karisma Kapoor looks ‘bold and bright’ in this Kanchipuram silk sari

Diwali is almost here and we all can all do with some style tips. And in case you are looking for ethnic fashion tips, Karisma Kapoor is here to help.

The actor was recently spotted looking radiant in a traditional golden yellow sari with a contrast pink korvai border teamed with a matching backless blouse.

The look was completed with her hair braided into a bun, a pair of statement earrings, matching kadas and subtle makeup. Her dazzling smile and the small bindi added the perfect finishing touches. Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kankatala (@kankatala_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kankatala (@kankatala_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kankatala (@kankatala_)

The actor always stuns in ethnic ensembles. Here are some other instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

What do you think of her look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!