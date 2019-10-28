Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli give us our favourite Diwali looks in these Sabyasachi ensembles

With the festive season here, most celebrities are stepping out putting their best ethnic foot forward. But it seems like we already have our favourites. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted together at the Diwali bash hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, and needless to say, they stunned. Sharma was seen in a quintessential Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga but the minaret motifs and the unique colour combination really stood out this time. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece from the designer and was rounded out with smokey eyes, amd hair tied in a messy way.

Kohli, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-white ensemble that consisted of a white kurta, white waistcoat and trousers. Both of them looked lovely together.

Both of them have almost always made a statement whenever they step out together. Prior to this, they turned heads at Sports honour 2019. The Pari actor looked lovely in an ensemble from Atsu Khose. The crop top with feather details was paired with ankle-length pants. But the highlight was the satin cape attached to the waist. Winged eyeliner, minimal make-up and hair tied in ponytail completed the look.

The Indian captain, on the other hand, was spotted looking dapper in black tuxedo.

What do you think of their look?