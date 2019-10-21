From kamar bandh to matha patti: Accessorise your looks with these jewellery pieces to stand out this Diwali

Diwali is not just the Festival of Lights, but also that time of the year when you put your best ethnic fashion foot forward. So with Diwali just a week away, it is the right time to decide what you plan to wear for the evening and most importantly, how you plan to accessorise it. Without a shadow of a doubt, Indian jewellery has the unique advantage of taking any look to the next level. And George Eliot’s words, “Gems have life in them; their colours speak, say what words fail of”, seem to ring true during the festive season. In case you are yet to shop for your Diwali parties, don’t worry, we have got you covered.

Advertising

We bring to you five must-have pieces this Diwali season.

Kamar Bandh

Whether you are wearing a sari or a lehenga, a kamar bandh — in pearl, studded with stones or even oxidised metal — can definitely enhance your traditional attire. The band tied on the waistline accentuates the look, adding elegance. You can opt to recreate actor Shilpa Shetty’s look who teamed her plain red sari with a heavy blouse and a kamar bandh.

Chandbalis

Chandbalis have been in fashion for long now and looks like this jewellery trend is here to stay. So why not accessorise your traditional outfit with a pair of lovely chandbalis this Diwali? Silver chandbalis give a rustic vibe to ethnic looks. Moreover, they are light on your ears.

Kundan and Polki choker

Advertising

Chokers can make or break your look and phew! we have come a long way from those telephone-wire-like chokers. You can team up a choker with almost anything these days. But, it’s best suited for necklines that are deep. This accentuates your neckline, giving the illusion of a longer neck. Here you can see Kareena Kapoor acing it with a choker with ultramarine blue stones, complemented her pastel blue lehenga.

Matha patti

Nothing looks as classy and as elegant as a matta-patti. Let’s just say it is a way better version of maang-tikka and certainly more majestic in comparison. Tie your hair in a bun or just keep it open. Carefully, place the matta-patti and team up bangles and a ring or a dainty necklace. Try not accommodating earrings when you choose to go for a matta-patti or it is going to scatter attention. It is highly advised that you wear a matta-patti with a lehenga.

Flowers

They are underrated, but never going out of fashion. It might not be the greatest jewellery piece, but it can accentuate your outfit and add a dash of femininity. When you tuck a few in your hair, the whiff of mogras, jasmine or roses you leave in your wake is precious. They are also super aesthetic!