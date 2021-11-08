Diwali 2021: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas share pictures from their ‘first home together’

Ever since they got married, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have set major couple goals. The other thing that they have been praised for time and again, has been their impeccable sense of fashion.

Both the singer and the actor have made unique sartorial choices, and it has been evidently seen right from their 2018 wedding festivities to all the events that they have attended together since then. And we are never not-impressed.

So, when they recently had a Diwali bash at their house — pictures of which were shared on Instagram — we took notice of many things. Celebrity presence awashed the ethnic occasion, and the stunning pictures were a treat for the eyes.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka captioned a series of pictures, “Our first diwali in our first home together This one will always be special… To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full Happy Diwali ”

What some keen eyes noticed, was that besides the very homely and warm nature of the Diwali celebration, the Jonases did up their home in a stylish-albeit-traditional manner. In fact, in one of the photos, they posed next to a large frame of — what appeared to be — their Hindu wedding ‘gathbandhan‘.

For the uninitiated, the gathbandhan is the traditional knot that binds the couple when they get married, right before they are to take their ‘pheras‘, or the seven rounds around the pious fire. Every phera is supposed to symbolise a wedding vow that they make to each other, as mentioned in the scriptures.

It was, therefore, heartening to know that they have displayed the wedding knot at their house, for all the world to see.

Diet Sabya, the anonymous Indian Instagram account — a ‘desi‘ take on the internationally-renowned Diet Prada — also shared the picture, asking followers to take a call on whether Priyanka and Nick set a new couple goal with the gathbandhan frame.

While some pointed out that this is not new, but a trend which has been going on for ages, others commented saying they loved the unique idea of displaying a significant piece of the wedding festivity, which is not a photograph.

For the Diwali party, Priyanka was seen in an ivory and silver lehenga — with intricate work on it — by Falguni Shane Peacock. It looked eerily similar to the one that she wore for her wedding reception in India.

Nick, on the other hand, was seen in Sabyasachi clothing.

