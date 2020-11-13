Dia Mirza just gave us a sneak peek of her sustainable festive look

What do you think of her look? (Source: Theia Tekchandaney Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Trust Dia Mirza to always give you some tips for the festive season. The actor recently shared pictures of herself looking lovely in a yellow sari from the label, Anavila. The handwoven linen sari had stunning contrast zari details along with a brown selvedge border. The checkered sari was paired with a sleeveless matching blouse.

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, the look was accessorised with statement silver earrings and hair tied in a braid.

Check out the pictures below.

In case you are wondering what to wear this Diwali, this could be the perfect understated, yet not underwhelming, look. Keep your make-up minimal and jazz it with some statement jewellery.

Below are some other looks you can try.

A pro tip: Let your outfits do all the talking. Choose your jewellery and makeup well. For instance, you can take a cue from Sonam Kapoor and go for a dramatic winged eyeliner. Similarly, a nice ruffle blouse will do the trick in case you are going for a simple printed sari like her.

But if you are looking to wear an Anarkali like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, look for a dupatta that pulls together the whole look. Much like blouses, dupattas are extremely underrated; they can make or break a look. If your kurti is embroidered, go for a simple dupatta like the Quantico actor did as it will not take away attention from the outfit. Rather, will complement it. Leave your hair untied or pull it together into a knot like Alia Bhatt.

Which look will you go for?

