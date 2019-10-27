Diwali 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is giving us some major festive fashion goals

Diwali is here and celebrities are out in their finest festive attire. And if you are looking for some inspiration, you can always fall back on Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actor recently shared a picture with husband Nick Jonas where she is looking lovely in a floral-printed sari that she teamed with noodle strap blouse. She accessorised the look with statement earrings and rounded it out with a bun.

The singer, on the other hand, was spotted in a white shirt teamed with a pair of jeans.

The saree reminded us a lot of what Anushka Sharma had worn recently. The floral printed Sabyasachi saree stood out for for the intricately beaded border and much like Jonas, she had paired it with a matching strappy blouse. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, it was accessorised with large statement earrings that gelled with the overall look. It was rounded out with pink cheeks, filled-in eyebrows and soft dewy makeup. We quite like how the hair was pulled back into a messy bun and was rounded out with small bindi.

What do you think of the look?