Diwali 2019: Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora lead the way in nailing the festive look this season

One of the most anticipated festivals, Diwali is here and celebrities are out giving us some major fashion goals. In case you are curious to know who we liked the most for their style quotient, here are some of our choices.

Malaika Arora

One can trust Malaika Arora to nail any look and she did it yet again. The fitness enthusiast looked stunning in this ensemble. She gave a nice twist to the basic black crop top by teaming it with a sequin skirt. The look was accessorised with an emerald neckpiece and an embellished clutch. The best thing about the look is it can be easily replicated.

Mouni Roy

For those who like colours, Mouni Roy can be a fitting inspiration. The actor was seen in a multi-hued lehenga. This is primarily an evening wear and we liked how the actor went all out with the dark lipstick and statement earrings.

Sara Ali Khan

The actor impressed us a great deal by bringing back, so as to say, the bandhani sari. The yellow sari was teamed with a neon pink blouse and the look stood out for being classy and gorgeous.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Kapoor sisters have often led the way when it comes to fashion and it was no different this time. Contrary to last time, Kareena Kapoor Khan went for a more mellow choice and as she stepped out in a blush pink kurta and pants. She kept the look subdued and rounded it with a bun.

It was Karisma, however, who nailed her look. We loved the dark pink ethnic ensemble she chose to wear. The pink and gold combination with white pants could also be a great evening wear. She rounded out the look with shades and choker.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia looked lovely in this bright pink brocade kurta set. We really liked how she kept the look simple and let her outfit do all the talking. Angad Bedi looked dapper in a dark blue kurta.

Who do you think looked better?