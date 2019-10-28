Diwali 2019: Make way for the Kapoor sisters who looked every bit royal in ethnic wear

Diwali celebrations might be over, but celebrities continue to give us major fashion goals. Like every year, several Diwali parties were held which were attended by Bollywood stars, and much like every year, it was a dazzling affair. The one who impressed us the most have been the Kapoor sisters — Karisma and Kareena — who looked royal in their respective outfits.

Karisma was spotted in a red Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari which stood out for the intricately embroidered border and the stunning backless blouse which instantly elevated the look. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the ethnic look was rounded out with statement earrings from the designer and hair tied into a braided bun. Kohled eyes and the small bindi beautifully completed the look.

And of course there was Kareena Kapoor Khan who looked every bit royal. Also styled by Ghavri, the actor stepped out in a lehenga set from the label Good Earth’s Sindhu Collection. The black and teal made for an unusual, but a terrific combination, which is think makes it an ideal festive wear. The Paanch-Phool Siyahi print lehenga was teamed with a traditional silk blouse with tilla and kachhi taar embellishments and a gorgeous silk odhani featuring gota patti and zardozi. The look was accessorised with statement earrings and neckpiece.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked sharp in a blue ensemble by designer Raghavendra Rathore. He teamed up the blue kurta with a matching Nehru jacket and completed the look with white pants.

What do you think of their looks?