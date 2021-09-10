scorecardresearch
Friday, September 10, 2021
Divyanka Tripathi’s embellished headband is the perfect accessory for brides-to-be

Divyanka Tripathi makes heads turn with her latest look. Take a look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 10, 2021 3:00:14 pm
Divyanka TripathiDivyanka Tripathi looks absolutely stunning in her latest look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Divyanka Tripathi never fails to charm her way into everyone’s hearts with her beaming smile. She also keeps serving amazing looks that leave her fans in frenzy every single time. The actor was once again spotted in the city looking absolutely ethereal in an ethnic ensemble.

Divyanka was seen wearing a heavily embellished red and pink lehenga choli that she teamed with a matching dupatta with a broad sequin border. This ensemble is a perfect wedding wear inspiration for the coming season.

Divyanka Tripathi Divyanka Tripathi makes a stunning appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She accessorised this lehenga set with minimal accessories. However, it was her matching embellished headband that gave the look a refreshing twist and elevated it further. It is the perfect accessory for all brides to be who wish to add some drama to their looks.

ALSO READ |Thalaivii promotions: Kangana Ranaut oozes elegance in six yards
Divyanka Tripathi Divyanka Tripathi was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor kept her makeup fresh and dewy with smokey eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, flush pink chips and a dash of bright pink lip shade. Her hair cascaded beautifully in soft waves.

Divyanka Tripathi Divyanka Tripathi was seen looking absolutely beautiful. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was seen looking elegant in a simple and striking white kurta set with a contrasting green, blue and yellow dupatta from Rivaaj Clothing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victor Robinson (@stylingbyvictor) 

We love how she accessorised the ensemble with an oxidised silver necklace, earrings and bangles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victor Robinson (@stylingbyvictor) 

Her sleek straight hair was left open and she opted for minimal makeup to round off this stunning look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victor Robinson (@stylingbyvictor) 

