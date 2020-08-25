Take a sneak peek into Divyanka Tripathi’s collection of bags

Di you like her collection of bags? (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Divyanka Tripathi is best known for essaying the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla on the daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein. But it is not only her acting skills, the doe-eyed actor also has a few style tricks up her sleeve and has impressed us on numerous occasions, whether it is at the airport or on the red carpet. Her Instagram is a clear proof of that. But while scrolling through her account, we came across her enviable bag collection. Take a look and pick your favourite!

This Gucci chain bag has our heart. Not only is it quilted and makes for the perfect statement-making accessory, but the butterflies on it steal the show. We love how she keeps it casual with her overall attire, making the bag stand out.

We are in awe of this Louis Vuitton frame bag with bright red handles. It is a classic piece, and is not going out of style anytime soon. Also, it can be styled with absolutely any outfit, formal or casual.

For days you have to keep it light and fuss-free, a saddlebag will come to your rescue. We like how the actor’s tan brown bag has fringes, adding to the chic look.

We all love our totes and shoulder bags, but there is nothing like a clutch, which is perfect to team with ethnic wear. Easy to carrry, clutches come in various shades and styles. So pick one according to your need!

We have our eyes on this silver Christian Dior baguette. The design is simple yet eye-catching. We love how the actor paired it with her all-black ensemble. The perfect trick to stand out!

