From Maggi to Hajmola: This makeup artist creates looks inspired by your favourite snacks

Social media is a huge resource for never-seen-before talents and ideas. And if you are a hair and makeup aficionado, you are definitely in for a virtual treat — thanks to the vast variety of IGTVs and posts showcasing mind-blowing makeup techniques and looks that you could experiment with. So when we stumbled upon 20-year-old Divya Premchand’s feed, we were totally hooked.
Premchand has been garnering a lot of attention for creating looks inspired by iconic Indian snacks like Maggi, Hajmola, 50-50 biscuits and others as part of her makeup series, aptly titled ‘Indian snack series’. Wondering what we are talking about? Check out the pictures below.
Okay now I need your help to decide on this. SHOULD DIVYA CONTINUE HER #INDIANSNACKSERIES or NOT?😫😫😫😫😫😫😫 I have one last purple snack left. However I am really enjoying this 😞
Her eyebrows resemble ‘tedhe-medhe’ Kurkure, and we love how seamlessly she has incorporated various hues of orange in her look!
And did someone just call me HOT??? I always end up looking cute but not today hun!😈 HAJMOLA turned me into an Indian Vamp! @daburhajmolaofficial @daburindialtd 💜Eyeshadow: @anastasiabeverlyhills Riviera palette 💜Eye topper: @marcjacobsbeauty See Quin in gleam girl 💜Lashes: @kokolashes in Venus 💜Polka dots: using @anastasiabeverlyhills electric cake liners 💜Concealer: @lagirlcosmetics yellow corrector 💜Lipstick: @maccosmeticsmiddleeast rebel
We love everything about this hajmola-inspired look — from the seamless blending of the eye shadow to her choice of accessories.
The young makeup artist opted for gold jewellery to match her makeup and outfit. We like how she drew the 2-minute noodles on her eyes using a black eyeliner.
Parle poppins mein itne sare flavours, ki sabko dena ka man kare, AYE DOON KYA😂👀 Whats your fav poppins flavour?🌈🌈 @parleproducts . . 🌈Eyeshadow: @urbandecayme electric palette 🌈Eyelashes: @zayabeautyuae 3d mink lashes in ZB016 🌈Eyeliner: @inglotgcc powerpuff girls gel liner 🌈Blush: @juviasplace Saharan blush vol 1 🌈Lipstick: @giorgioarmani lip magnet 400
This look made us miss Poppins! We like how she incorporated colourful rhinestones to highlight her perfectly blended eye shadow. Opting for a demi-matte red lipstick, she completed the look with a hint of blush and oodles of highlighter.
Noticed ‘fifty-fifty’ written right below her eyes? The makeup aficionado does justice to the sweet and salty look!
