From Maggi to Hajmola: This makeup artist creates looks inspired by your favourite snacks

The 20-year-old makeup artist is making us reminisce our snacks! (Photo: Divya Premchand/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Social media is a huge resource for never-seen-before talents and ideas. And if you are a hair and makeup aficionado, you are definitely in for a virtual treat — thanks to the vast variety of IGTVs and posts showcasing mind-blowing makeup techniques and looks that you could experiment with. So when we stumbled upon 20-year-old Divya Premchand’s feed, we were totally hooked.

Premchand has been garnering a lot of attention for creating looks inspired by iconic Indian snacks like Maggi, Hajmola, 50-50 biscuits and others as part of her makeup series, aptly titled ‘Indian snack series’. Wondering what we are talking about? Check out the pictures below.

Her eyebrows resemble ‘tedhe-medhe’ Kurkure, and we love how seamlessly she has incorporated various hues of orange in her look!

We love everything about this hajmola-inspired look — from the seamless blending of the eye shadow to her choice of accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Premchand (@divsglam) on Jul 20, 2020 at 6:50am PDTTh

The young makeup artist opted for gold jewellery to match her makeup and outfit. We like how she drew the 2-minute noodles on her eyes using a black eyeliner.

This look made us miss Poppins! We like how she incorporated colourful rhinestones to highlight her perfectly blended eye shadow. Opting for a demi-matte red lipstick, she completed the look with a hint of blush and oodles of highlighter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Premchand (@divsglam) on Sep 1, 2020 at 7:04am PDT

Noticed ‘fifty-fifty’ written right below her eyes? The makeup aficionado does justice to the sweet and salty look!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd