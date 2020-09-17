scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 17, 2020
From Maggi to Hajmola: This makeup artist creates looks inspired by your favourite snacks

Which is your favourite snack, oh we mean makeup look! Let us know

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 17, 2020 5:30:56 pm
The 20-year-old makeup artist is making us reminisce our snacks! (Photo: Divya Premchand/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Social media is a huge resource for never-seen-before talents and ideas. And if you are a hair and makeup aficionado, you are definitely in for a virtual treat — thanks to the vast variety of IGTVs and posts showcasing mind-blowing makeup techniques and looks that you could experiment with. So when we stumbled upon 20-year-old Divya Premchand’s feed, we were totally hooked.

Brand Wagon Conclave

Premchand has been garnering a lot of attention for creating looks inspired by iconic Indian snacks like Maggi, Hajmola, 50-50 biscuits and others as part of her makeup series, aptly titled ‘Indian snack series’. Wondering what we are talking about? Check out the pictures below.

Her eyebrows resemble ‘tedhe-medhe’ Kurkure, and we love how seamlessly she has incorporated various hues of orange in her look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And did someone just call me HOT??? I always end up looking cute but not today hun!😈 HAJMOLA turned me into an Indian Vamp!

A post shared by Divya Premchand (@divsglam) on Sep 13, 2020 at 4:33am PDT

We love everything about this hajmola-inspired look — from the seamless blending of the eye shadow to her choice of accessories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divya Premchand (@divsglam) on Jul 20, 2020 at 6:50am PDTTh 

The young makeup artist opted for gold jewellery to match her makeup and outfit. We like how she drew the 2-minute noodles on her eyes using a black eyeliner.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Parle poppins mein itne sare flavours, ki sabko dena ka man kare, AYE DOON KYA😂👀 Whats your fav poppins flavour?🌈🌈

A post shared by Divya Premchand (@divsglam) on Jul 29, 2020 at 4:40am PDT

This look made us miss Poppins! We like how she incorporated colourful rhinestones to highlight her perfectly blended eye shadow. Opting for a demi-matte red lipstick, she completed the look with a hint of blush and oodles of highlighter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divya Premchand (@divsglam) on Sep 1, 2020 at 7:04am PDT

Noticed ‘fifty-fifty’ written right below her eyes? The makeup aficionado does justice to the sweet and salty look!

