Divya Khosla Kumar is here to remind us that yellow lehengas are underrated

While there are plenty of colours one can like their lehenga to be in, the yellow colour has a charm of its own. For instance, look at Divya Kholsa Kumar looking stunning in this intricately-embroidered one from Astha Narang. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the look stands out for the lace work on the outfit and the neat make-up. It is completed with hair tied in a neat bun and accessorised with a statement neckpiece.

In another instance, Tara Sutaria was seen in this dreamy Punit Balana mustard lehenga. The look was kept minimalistic and was teamed up with a matching sheer dupatta. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece.

Then, there was Alia Bhatt who looked gorgeous in a yellow Sabyasachi lehenga. At Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding, Bhatt was seen in a heavily-embroidered yellow lehenga from the designer. The look was completed with a neat bun and accessorised with a statement neckpiece from the same designer.

