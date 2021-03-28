scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 28, 2021
Sunday reads

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Filmfare gown reminds us of Kylie Jenner and Deepika Padukone; here’s why

Divya Khosla wore a gown by the label Atelier Zuhra

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 28, 2021 8:50:48 pm
divya kumar khosla, divya kumar khosla filmfare awards 2021, divya kumar khosla kylie jenner gown, kylie jenner met gala 2019The actor attended the latest edition of Filmfare awards wearing a lilac outfit. (Photo: divyakhoslakumar/ Instagram)

The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards was fashion-filled. If you follow B-town celebs, you would know of the numerous fashionable looks that they served us. Among them, it was Divya Khosla Kumar’s outfit which suddenly caught our attention because it instantly reminded us of Kylie Jenner’s look from the 2019 version of Met Gala. Wondering what Khosla wore? Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

Divya was seen in a lilac toned gown with intricate rhinestone detailing. Featuring full sleeves, the gown ended with major feather detailing. It was from the label Atelier Zuhra.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

The gown was styled with soft waves and a monochromatic pink makeup look over dewy skin. For her accessories, she kept it simple with a basic pair of studs and a stack of rings.

Like we said, the look reminded us of Kylie Jenner from her 2019 Met Gala appearance. The makeup mogul’s gown was custom-made by Versace. It was styled with majestic feather-like sleeves in the lilac colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Kumar’s feather detailing at the tail is similar to Jenner’s gown.

PHOTOS |From Aahana Kumra to Tamannaah Bhatia: Here’s who wore what at the latest edition of Filmfare awards

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

 

Instagram page Diet Sabya, too, pointed out the uncanny resemblance with the caption, “Alexa play déjà vu by Beyonce 👀”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diet Sabya (@dietsabya) 

In fact, something similar was also worn by actor Deepika Padukone. Her outfit was custom-made by designer Gaurav Gupta, and styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. The dramatic sleeves along with the head accessory seemed like there was a lot going on.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The look was sported by the actor at the IIFA 2019 awards. (Photo: APH Images)

Here are all the other times Bollywood tried wearing lilac… but didn’t quite succeed. Check it out here.

