Divya Khosla Kumar’s Filmfare gown reminds us of Kylie Jenner and Deepika Padukone; here’s why

The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards was fashion-filled. If you follow B-town celebs, you would know of the numerous fashionable looks that they served us. Among them, it was Divya Khosla Kumar’s outfit which suddenly caught our attention because it instantly reminded us of Kylie Jenner’s look from the 2019 version of Met Gala. Wondering what Khosla wore? Take a look:

Divya was seen in a lilac toned gown with intricate rhinestone detailing. Featuring full sleeves, the gown ended with major feather detailing. It was from the label Atelier Zuhra.

The gown was styled with soft waves and a monochromatic pink makeup look over dewy skin. For her accessories, she kept it simple with a basic pair of studs and a stack of rings.

Like we said, the look reminded us of Kylie Jenner from her 2019 Met Gala appearance. The makeup mogul’s gown was custom-made by Versace. It was styled with majestic feather-like sleeves in the lilac colour.

Kumar’s feather detailing at the tail is similar to Jenner’s gown.

Instagram page Diet Sabya, too, pointed out the uncanny resemblance with the caption, “Alexa play déjà vu by Beyonce 👀”

In fact, something similar was also worn by actor Deepika Padukone. Her outfit was custom-made by designer Gaurav Gupta, and styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. The dramatic sleeves along with the head accessory seemed like there was a lot going on.

The look was sported by the actor at the IIFA 2019 awards. (Photo: APH Images) The look was sported by the actor at the IIFA 2019 awards. (Photo: APH Images)

Here are all the other times Bollywood tried wearing lilac… but didn’t quite succeed. Check it out here.

