We picked these looks from Divya Khosla’s closet for you to recreate

Divya Khosla Kumar is not only a digital celebrity, she is someone who manages to give us enough fashion goals. While there is an entire team curating looks for celebrities before they step out in public, some of Divya’s off-duty looks are also equally chic. If you are looking for some inspiration for spring, then look no further as we have shortlisted five looks of the singer that are easy to recreate.

Take a look

The simple kurta and churidar combo is a constant in almost every Indian closet, but we like how she colour blocked her pink floral kurta with mehendi green churidar. She rounded off this casual ethnic look with silver earrings and plain white dupatta.

This dress is the perfect example of why classics never go out of fashion. Here she is seen acing the fuss-free look in a simple red and black check dress. We like how she kept it simple with no makeup or accessories. If you are looking for work-from-home wear to lift your mood, this can be an ideal pick.

You can recreate this lehenga and crop-top look for the next wedding season. All you need to find is a striking crop-top and pair it with a multicoloured skirt or lehenga just like she did. Play with your make-up and accessories or simply follow Divya and wear a good old gold jhumka to add to your traditional look.

Who said shimmers are only for night parties? Divya wore shimmery high-waisted pants with a white and blue formal shirt. This look is perfect for your workplace if you want to explore a new style.

On her Instagram, we also found a flirty date night look. Here she wore a silver flowy skirt with frill which she paired with a romantic red bow-tie shirt. We like how she rounded off the look with red heels.

What do you think about her looks?

