Diva throwback: Five glamorous pictures of a young Neena Gupta

Today, she is the undisputed queen of effortless chic — pairing handloom sarees with sneakers, rocking bold silver hair, and turning every red carpet into a masterclass in ageless fashion. But long before she became a modern style icon, Neena Gupta was already a diva in the truest sense of the word.
In the 1980s, when Bollywood glamour meant big hair, bold lips and unapologetic confidence, Neena stood out — not just for her talent, but for her fearless fashion. Here are five throwback images that prove that the diva’s impeccable fashion sense didn’t begin now. She’s always had it!
In a striking studio shoot from her early 20s, Neena lounges dramatically on a carved wooden chair against a bold blue backdrop. She wears a black strapless top paired with vibrant multicoloured bottoms in yellow, green and red — a daring palette for its time.
Her voluminous wavy hair frames her face, red lips perfectly painted, gaze steady and self-assured. It’s sensual, sculptural and impossibly confident. This wasn’t just a fashion shoot — it was a statement.
In a still from the TV programme Kamzor Kadii Kaun, a young Neena stands with arms crossed at a sleek metallic podium. Dressed in a black velvet blazer layered over lace, she embodies authority.
The studio’s purple-pink lighting enhances her bold brows and big curls, while her serious expression signals strength. It’s pure 1980s editorial power dressing — structured, dramatic and commanding.
Another close-up captures Neena in soft, dramatic lighting against a black background. Her head tilts slightly, long waves cascading down. She wears gold hoop earrings and a delicate chain, paired with a red polka-dot shirt trimmed in green piping.
The subtle smile, the glow on her cheekbones — this is quintessential 80s studio glamour. Minimal yet magnetic.
A golden throwback from the 1984 classic Utsav shows Neena in period costume, radiating old-world charm. She played Mandolika in the film, and the still captures her in rich attire, eyes expressive, posture poised.
Even in traditional costume, her screen presence is electric — sensual without excess, powerful without proclamation.
Long before short hair became a trend, Neena had already dared the chop. In a throwback shared years later, she sports a curly bob with a black halter-neck blouse and matching saree. A gold choker rests at her collarbone.
Her caption famously read: “25 saal pehle bhi baal katne ki himmat ki thi.”
The look is sharp, modern and fearless — proof that she was setting trends decades before social media could applaud them.