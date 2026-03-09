Diva throwback: Five glamorous pictures of a young Neena Gupta

Today, she is the undisputed queen of effortless chic — pairing handloom sarees with sneakers, rocking bold silver hair, and turning every red carpet into a masterclass in ageless fashion. But long before she became a modern style icon, Neena Gupta was already a diva in the truest sense of the word.

In the 1980s, when Bollywood glamour meant big hair, bold lips and unapologetic confidence, Neena stood out — not just for her talent, but for her fearless fashion. Here are five throwback images that prove that the diva’s impeccable fashion sense didn’t begin now. She’s always had it!

1. The sultry studio muse (Early 1980s)

In a striking studio shoot from her early 20s, Neena lounges dramatically on a carved wooden chair against a bold blue backdrop. She wears a black strapless top paired with vibrant multicoloured bottoms in yellow, green and red — a daring palette for its time.