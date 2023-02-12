scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Disney unveils a collection of princess bridal gowns inspired by Cinderella, Snow White, Rapunzel, and more

Comprising 21 gowns, including bridesmaid dresses, the collection was unveiled on Friday during a fashion show held in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park

Disney launches a bridal gown collection inspired by beloved princess characters (Source: disneyweddings.com)

Your childhood dream of channelling your inner Disney princess might just come true as the company has launched its new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection, in collaboration with Allure Bridals, which is “inspired by the style and spirit of Disney’s princess characters and their stories, turning fairy tale dreams into reality for today’s brides.”

The breathtaking wedding dresses are inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana.

During the show, Disney also gave viewers a first look at the Aurora-inspired bridesmaid collection which will be available in Fall 2023. These bridesmaid dresses are featured in the pink and blue palette and will be able in 9 dress styles in a variety of colours and fabrics.

The Cinderella gown (Source: disneyweddings.com)

The Cinderella-inspired ballgown featured layers of lace appliqué and scattered beading, backed onto a patterned glitter tulle skirt with structured horsehair trim.

The Snow White gown (Source: disneyweddings.com)

The Snow White gown, on the other hand, captured the princess’ grace and beauty. “This ball gown features sparkling tulle, accented with a lacy beaded bodice, along the delicate cap sleeves and illusion back and blossom-like lace appliqués. Composed of dreamy ivory tulle, this Snow White-inspired veil is all things regal and graceful,” Disney mentioned.

The Rapunzel gown (Source: disneyweddings.com)

Rapunzel’s gown features a sweetheart neckline with matte lace detailing contrasted against the illusion fabric seen on the sleeves, along the bodice and illusion train. “Airy tulle and matte lace detailing compose this Rapunzel-inspired detachable illusion train.”

The collection incorporates innovative fabrics in these gowns, People reported. “Such as the laser-cut lace design in soft satin on Rapunzel’s dress, and practical details: On both Rapunzel’s and Cinderella’s dresses, detachable skirts can make the transition from ceremony to reception a breeze, while detachable sleeves on the Aurora and Tiana gowns also offer ease-of-wear,” it noted.

Now in its fourth year, Disney and Allure Bridals first launched their bridal collection in 2020, giving modern brides a chance to don trendy gowns that capture the style and spirit of their favourite Disney Princess characters on their wedding day.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 20:50 IST
