DishulWedding: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar complement each other at mehendi ceremony

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are all set to tie the knot on July 16, and their pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. The couple was recently spotted celebrating the mehendi ceremony with their family members, and needless to say, they looked lovely on the occasion as they happily smiled and posed for the shutterbugs.

Disha, who opted for a knee-length fuchsia kurti teamed with beige sharara pants, looked absolutely gorgeous. She further accessorised it with a statement neckpiece and matching earrings.

Check out the pictures below:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya smiled at the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The singer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a mint kurta and pyjama set, as he complemented his better half.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were spotted dancing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya looked happy together. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The singer also sang Mehendi laga ke rakhna for his bride, and fans could not keep calm as it soon went viral on social media.

Speaking to indianexpress.com earlier, Rahul had said, “The fact of it is that I did propose her on a reality show. However, once it got over, both families met and decided to fix a date. Honestly, there are people who take time, but we are the kind who wanted to get married rather than just go on dating. Both of us are very alike as humans. So why should we delay spending our lives together.”