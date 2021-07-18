Newlyweds Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya look ethereal in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits

The couple looked absolutely gorgeous as they donned outfits from the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's collection. (Source: PR handout)

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 16. The couple looked absolutely gorgeous as they donned outfits from the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla‘s collection for the occasion. The newlywed couple kept the fashion quotient high on day two of their wedding revelries, as they served their fans with some amazing looks.

For their post-wedding sangeet, Disha opted for a blue-coloured sequined lehenga by designer Seema Gujral. She teamed the look with an exquisite marquise diamond necklace set from A Jewels by Anmol and traditional bridal bangles (chuda). We loved how she went minimal with her makeup and styled her hair in a high ponytail. Her hair and makeup were done by bridal makeup artist Shradha Luthra.

Rahul donned a classic black suit from the ‘Mard’ collection by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. He looked dapper for the occasion, and matched his wife.

Earlier in the day, the couple had hosted a post-wedding lunch for their close friends and family members. They looked radiant as they flaunted their wedding glow and stepped out in lovely outfits. For the lunch, the duo once again chose Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for their perfect look.

Disha was seen wearing a yellow-coloured bakhiya boxy kurta with memoni from the designer duo’s Asal collection. She paired her outfit with an emerald green diamond and polki set. To complete the look, she styled her hair in a braid placed delicately on her right shoulder. The Wo Apna Sa actor looked elegant in bright makeup and a small black bindi.

Rahul wore an off-white kurta with gota detailing and a churidar from their Mard collection. The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up kept it simple and stylish for the lunch.

