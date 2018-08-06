Disha Patani’s green mini dress is a respite from the summer heat

Did u like Disha Patani’s casual emerald green mini dress? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Did u like Disha Patani’s casual emerald green mini dress? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Disha Patani has been maintaining a strong streak with her style game throughout her movie promotions and casual day outs. Recently, we saw the actor make another striking statement in an emerald green mini dress that she paired with white sneakers. We like how the Baaghi 2 actor experiments with subtle and soothing colours, without whipping up boring curations.

The actor kept her accessories to a bare minimum and rounded out her look with nude make-up and middle-parted sleek hair.

ALSO READ | Peppy Orange to Popping Blue: Disha Patani’s bold colours will give you summer wardrobe goals

Check the pictures here.

Our shutterbug caught Disha Patani at Bastian in Bandra. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Our shutterbug caught Disha Patani at Bastian in Bandra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Disha Patani’s outfit is proof that she is the queen of ‘cool’

Patani has been on a roll for quite some time now. More often than not, her sartorial choices have been impressive and earlier, the actor had given us several powerful looks in a white overall pantsuit- something to inspire us for years to come. She had recently seen donning a new hairstyle with bangs and hairstylist Marce Pedrozo highlighted it beautifully by pulling her hair into a neat ponytail. Meanwhile, make-up artist Flavia Giuliodori rounded out her look with minimal make-up, blushed cheeks and nude pink lips.

Although she must have got mixed reactions for her movie Baaghi 2 which she did with her rumoured boyfriend and co-star Tiger Shroff but her sense of fashion surely got a thumbs up.

We love the actor’s looks but what about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd