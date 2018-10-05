Disha Patani makes for a pretty picture as she graces the cover of a travel magazine

Take a look at the latest pictures of Disha Patani on the cover of a travel magazine. (Source: File Photo)

Disha Patani sure knows how to make heads turn and she managed to do the same on the cover of Travel+Leisure India magazine’s October issue. For the photoshoot that took place in Israel, Patani looked lovely as ever in a cream and pink-coloured floral printed attire that comprised of an off-shoulder crop top teamed with a ruffled, thigh-high slit skirt. A pair of white heels, red lips and a soft curly hairdo rounded off her look well.

The inside pictures were equally mesmerising. For one of the photos, the 26-year-old was clad in an embellished, cold-shoulder gown while for another, stylist Mohit Rai picked an off-shoulder bishop sleeves mini dress that was teamed with statement earrings and a white handbag. Red lips and thickly-lined eyes complemented her look well.

Patani was also seen in a gold embellished gown featuring a deep neckline that was styled with a pair of matching heels and retro glasses. Apart from her dress, it was the clutch-styled fanny pack that made for an interesting statement.

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was also seen wearing an off-shoulder black and silver gown teamed with a pair of black thigh-high boots.

For the final picture, the actor was seen going for a powersuit. The shiny white pantsuit was teamed with an embellished tube top and peep-toe ankle-length boots. A three-tiered necklace and a sling bag were styled with her outfit.

What do you think of her latest photo shoot? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd