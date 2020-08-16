Disha Patani stuns in this golden eye look, here’s how you can recreate it

This look just requires 5 easy steps. (Photo: Disha Patani/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Make-up is art, but it is also therapy. A pop of colour on your eyelids can make your day instantly. There’s nothing like golden shimmery lids and actor Disha Patani’s recent post on Instagram is proof. If you like this look of hers, take a look at how you can recreate it.

READ| Disha Patani’s makeup game is always on point; take a look

View this post on Instagram Makeup by me😅 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 13, 2020 at 6:26am PDT

Steps to achieve this look

👉Since the Malang actor’s look is glowy, first moisturize your face and then begin by either mixing an illuminating cream or body oil with your sheer foundation. Apply it with a damp beauty blender for an airbrush finish and set your under-eyes with a loose setting powder.

👉You can also go for baking and begin with your eye-shadow. Go for a packed golden glitter eye-shadow which is loosely available. However, if you are someone who feels the golden is overpowering, simply replace the golden eye-shadow with a powder highlighter for a subdued effect.

👉Spritz your flat eye-shadow brush with a makeup fixing spray and pack on the pigment for a rich colour on your lids. Finish your eye look with a few coats of mascara

👉Don’t forget to add colour to your face, apply some blush and bronzer for a sun-kissed look like Patani’s. We suggest you opt for a cream-based or a liquid blush to get a dewy finish.

👉Finish it with a tinted lip gloss and set your look in place with a makeup fixing spray.

You can also check out the actor’s summertime pink glowy makeup here.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd