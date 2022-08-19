scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

Recently, the 'Malang' actor raised the glamour quotient in a blue strapless scarf top paired with a mini denim skirt

DishaDisha Patani's fashion game is always on point. (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)

Disha Patani is a bonafide fashionista who never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. From rocking traditional ensembles to acing modern chic looks, the actor sure knows how to grab eyeballs with her fashion sense.

Cottagecore dresses or cutout tops, the actor is making sure to incorporate the latest fashion trends while choosing her outfits. Recently, the Malang actor raised the glamour quotient in a blue strapless scarf top paired with a mini denim skirt. Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a video of her grooving to Beyonce’s break my soul and showcasing her stunning outfit.

The 29-year-old kept the overall look simple and accessorised it with statement heart-shaped earrings. She completed the look with a pair of gladiator-style stilettos with tie-up lacing until her calves.

To complement the look, Disha tied her hair in a ponytail and rounded off the look with glossy lips and black winged eyeliner.

Disha Disha Patani shared a bold picture. (Photo: Instagram)

It is not the first time that the Radhe actor wore a chic mini skirt. A few days back, she made a fashion statement with a head-to-toe black outfit. She chose a black heart-shaped crop top paired with a matching skirt. Disha teamed the look with a pair of knee-high croc-effect boots.

