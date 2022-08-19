Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

Disha Patani is a bonafide fashionista who never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. From rocking traditional ensembles to acing modern chic looks, the actor sure knows how to grab eyeballs with her fashion sense.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Cottagecore dresses or cutout tops, the actor is making sure to incorporate the latest fashion trends while choosing her outfits. Recently, the Malang actor raised the glamour quotient in a blue strapless scarf top paired with a mini denim skirt. Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a video of her grooving to Beyonce’s break my soul and showcasing her stunning outfit.
View this post on Instagram
The 29-year-old kept the overall look simple and accessorised it with statement heart-shaped earrings. She completed the look with a pair of gladiator-style stilettos with tie-up lacing until her calves.
To complement the look, Disha tied her hair in a ponytail and rounded off the look with glossy lips and black winged eyeliner.
It is not the first time that the Radhe actor wore a chic mini skirt. A few days back, she made a fashion statement with a head-to-toe black outfit. She chose a black heart-shaped crop top paired with a matching skirt. Disha teamed the look with a pair of knee-high croc-effect boots.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
48-year-old man ‘involved in terror funding’ held: Delhi Police
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘Man United owners want to win, want fans behind the club’: Ten Hag on protests before Liverpool game
Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 song Chola Chola: An ode to Vikram’s Aditya Karikalan
Pak appoints veteran banker Jameel Ahmad as new governor of central bank
Inflation ‘unacceptably and uncomfortably’ high: RBI Governor at MPC meet
CBI FIR against Sisodia, 14 others alleges ‘diversion of funds to public servants’
Cristiano Ronaldo to Dortmund: German club breaks silence
Govinda Aala Re to Go Go Govinda: Songs to uplift ‘dahi handi’ spirits this Janmashtami
Bangladesh appoint Sriram as technical consultant till T20 WC
Kerala police mulls banishing Youth Congress worker who protested on CM Vijayan’s flight
Explained: Mumbai’s iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, and why they have returned to the city’s roads
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses desire for peaceful ties with India, Kashmir issue resolution
Madras Day Celebrations: From tribute to SPB to discussing activism in Tamil cinema music, here’s the complete list of events