Disha Patani raises the temperature and how; check it out here

She indeed it the queen of casual! (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) She indeed it the queen of casual! (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Disha Patani’s fashion choices are exemplary, something she proves every time she steps out, whether it is in spandex pants or sequined dress. So it would not be wrong to say that she knows how to turn heads. The actor has taken her fashion game many notches higher, and we are always eager to know what she has left in store. So when we heard about the success party for her last release, Malang, we could help but think about her next outing. And as we had expected, Disha stepped out looking stunning in a berry red bodycon dress.

Check out the pictures here!

Disha looked absolutely stunning in the red dress.(Photo: Varinder Chawla) Disha looked absolutely stunning in the red dress.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

READ| Malang promotions: Disha Patani puts best fashion foot forward

She kept the look fuss-free, allowing her outfit to do all the talking. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She kept the look fuss-free, allowing her outfit to do all the talking. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The body-hugging dress featured a square plunging neckline that accentuated the outfit manifolds. Teamed with monochromatic makeup, we love how edgy and simple it turn out to be. She opted for red sparkly eyes, lightly contoured cheeks and a glossy pink lip to complete the look.

READ| Malang promotions: Disha Patani’s looks range from super chic to comfy

She paired it with strappy kitten heels and soft wavy curls. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She paired it with strappy kitten heels and soft wavy curls. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For her accessories, she kept it simple with a sleek necklace and a pair of pair of plain studs. She styled the outfit with strappy kitten heels and soft wavy curls.

Prior to this, she wowed in a black satin slip dress that was paired with flats. The dress had metallic straps which added a hint of drama to the plain LBD. With her hair styled in messy curls, she went for smokey blue eyes which seemed to go perfectly with her ensemble. She teamed it up with a shimmery baguette.

Take a look below.

The look was paired with a shimmery baguette. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The look was paired with a shimmery baguette. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd