Here’s how you can wear Disha Patani’s summertime pink glowy makeup

Monochromatic makeup has been the trend for quite some time, and we cannot get enough of it. It is classy, easy to recreate and clearly, Disha Patani loves it too. Just in case you are slightly unfamiliar, monochromatic makeup is all about seamless synchronization of a single tone, all across your eyes, cheeks and lips. This makeup look is perfect for those who like to get it done quick.

Here, we mention the steps to recreate the Malang actor’s look.

Since Disha opts for a base that is light in its consistency, you can go for a BB cream or a tinted moisturizer. Take a generous amount and cover your face and the neck.

In the video, Disha blended her BB cream with a brush and then for a flawless base, blended the product with a beauty blender. If you happen to follow the same step, ensure your beauty blender is slightly damp for a better finish.

Next, take a brightening concealer and apply it under your eyes to brighten them. Using a beauty blender, blend it in with your BB cream. Post that, set it with a setting powder so that you don’t crease.

Then, take an eye shadow pallet that consists of various hues of pinks and corals. Using a light pink shade, place it all over your lid. With the same colour, place it on your lower lash line. Next, take two shades darker than your base shade and place it on your lid, do not cross the crease of your eye.

Next with a flat brush, focus the glitter shade on the middle of your eyelid. For better pigmentation, spritz the brush with a makeup setting spray and then pack the glitter on your eyelid. Just like the actor, you can also use your fingers to achieve this step.

In order to accentuate your eyes, go for a red eye pencil and line your lower lash line. With a brush, blend the line for a smokey effect. Using an eyelash curler, curl your lashes and apply a generous amount of mascara. You can also refer to this guide for a seamless application.

Next, focus on your base and bronze up your cheeks for a sun-kissed look. With a fluffy brush, apply a coral toned blush to bring your eye look into sync with the base makeup.

Now, take a highlighter, could be a liquid one just like Disha’s or a powder highlighter, and highlight the highest points of your cheek like your forehead, the bridge of your nose, cheekbones and your cupid’s bow. Don’t forget your eyebrows, and fill the sparse gaps with an eyebrow pomade or a powder.

Lastly, opt for a nude pink or a bright Fuschia pink lip colour and apply it on your lips. Top it off with a clear lip gloss and call it a day!

Are you going to try this makeup look?

