From Disha Patani to Malaika Arora: Fashion hits and misses (Nov 29-Dec 5)

December 5, 2021 7:10:53 pm
Bollywood celebrities are known to have an impeccable sense of style. From bold style statements at events to easy-breezy outfits at casual get-togethers, there are bound to be a few hits and misses along the way.
Read on to find out who were this week’s hits and who failed to make a mark.
Disha Patani
Hit-Patani continually wows us with her sartorial sense. She was recently spotted at the premiere of movie Tadap, where she wore a brown bodycon dress with a ruched detail on the entirety of the fabric. The dress fit her svelte form perfectly and was accessorised with a Louis Vuitton bag and feathered heels. We loved the glowy-goddess look that she sported.
Malaika Arora
Hit-Malaika has the ability to carry off attire ranging from sarees and lehengas, to power suits and dresses, always leaving us wanting for more. She was recently seen in a white and blue printed maxi dress for a casual outing in the city. An easy-breezy look, she wore a quirky mask and comfortable slippers with it.
Raveena Tandon
Hit-Raveena’s recent fashion looks have left us impressed and this time too, she did not disappoint. The actor attended a movie premiere wearing a glittery, emerald dress that went all the way down to the ankles. The gorgeous number featured a thigh-high slit and looked absolutely fabulous. For accessories, Raveena chose to keep it simple: she wore rings on her fingers and black strappy heels.
Mrunal Thakur
Hit- Mrunal Thakur has an air of easy elegance about her. In one of her recent public appearances the actor channelled a happy vibe as she wore funky, floral pants paired with a solid white top. The look was a nod to retro-chic outfits of 80s Bollywood, accessorised with transparent glasses, gold hoops and white sneakers. We loved the functionality of her outfit!
Sara Ali Khan
Hit-Sara Ali Khan has made a mark for herself in terms of bold and unique fashion choices. She has a distinctly unique sense of fashion and most recently, it shined through an elegant multi-coloured pastel lehenga with a complimentary dupatta. She went subtle on the accessories and wore statement jewelled earrings and a bracelet on one hand. We loved the simplicity of this ensemble.
Shilpa Shetty
Hit-Shilpa is known for her gorgeous outfits both on and off-screen. The actor recently wore a striking powder blue gown with a gathered skirt and a long trail. The interesting neckline made the outfit look all the more appealing on her.
Hit-Sunny Leone slays everything ranging from casual wear to high end couture. She recently wore a white dress with an extremely flattering silhouette. The look was clean and sophisticated with minimal jewellery, only a silver chain around her neck.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Hit-Actor Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out in a brown pantsuit recently and we can’t help but appreciate the winter colour on her! Comfortable and stylish, she paired with a white vest underneath the jacket and paired the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.
Mouni Roy
Miss-Actor Mouni Roy is known for her interesting choices in fashion, but this particular look has failed to make a mark. The dress in itself is well structured but the dramatic sleeves seemed a bit much. While this outfit wasn’t quite right, we are sure she will bounce back with the right dose of gorgeousness!
