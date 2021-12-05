From Disha Patani to Malaika Arora: Fashion hits and misses (Nov 29-Dec 5)

Bollywood celebrities are known to have an impeccable sense of style. From bold style statements at events to easy-breezy outfits at casual get-togethers, there are bound to be a few hits and misses along the way.

Read on to find out who were this week’s hits and who failed to make a mark.

Disha Patani

The actor posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Patani continually wows us with her sartorial sense. She was recently spotted at the premiere of movie Tadap, where she wore a brown bodycon dress with a ruched detail on the entirety of the fabric. The dress fit her svelte form perfectly and was accessorised with a Louis Vuitton bag and feathered heels. We loved the glowy-goddess look that she sported.

Malaika Arora

We spotted a quirky mask with Malaika’s outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We spotted a quirky mask with Malaika’s outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Malaika has the ability to carry off attire ranging from sarees and lehengas, to power suits and dresses, always leaving us wanting for more. She was recently seen in a white and blue printed maxi dress for a casual outing in the city. An easy-breezy look, she wore a quirky mask and comfortable slippers with it.

Raveena Tandon

The actor looked graceful in a green dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked graceful in a green dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Raveena’s recent fashion looks have left us impressed and this time too, she did not disappoint. The actor attended a movie premiere wearing a glittery, emerald dress that went all the way down to the ankles. The gorgeous number featured a thigh-high slit and looked absolutely fabulous. For accessories, Raveena chose to keep it simple: she wore rings on her fingers and black strappy heels.

Mrunal Thakur

The actor posed in funky, floral pants! (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor posed in funky, floral pants! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit- Mrunal Thakur has an air of easy elegance about her. In one of her recent public appearances the actor channelled a happy vibe as she wore funky, floral pants paired with a solid white top. The look was a nod to retro-chic outfits of 80s Bollywood, accessorised with transparent glasses, gold hoops and white sneakers. We loved the functionality of her outfit!

Sara Ali Khan

Do you like the pastel hues of Sara’s lehenga? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Do you like the pastel hues of Sara’s lehenga? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Sara Ali Khan has made a mark for herself in terms of bold and unique fashion choices. She has a distinctly unique sense of fashion and most recently, it shined through an elegant multi-coloured pastel lehenga with a complimentary dupatta. She went subtle on the accessories and wore statement jewelled earrings and a bracelet on one hand. We loved the simplicity of this ensemble.

Shilpa Shetty

The actor posed on the red carpet. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor posed on the red carpet. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Shilpa is known for her gorgeous outfits both on and off-screen. The actor recently wore a striking powder blue gown with a gathered skirt and a long trail. The interesting neckline made the outfit look all the more appealing on her.

Sunny Leone

Sunny glowed like an angel in this white number. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sunny glowed like an angel in this white number. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Sunny Leone slays everything ranging from casual wear to high end couture. She recently wore a white dress with an extremely flattering silhouette. The look was clean and sophisticated with minimal jewellery, only a silver chain around her neck.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Pantsuits don’t seem to have gone out of vogue just yet. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pantsuits don’t seem to have gone out of vogue just yet. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Actor Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out in a brown pantsuit recently and we can’t help but appreciate the winter colour on her! Comfortable and stylish, she paired with a white vest underneath the jacket and paired the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Mouni Roy

Mouni has had better style moments. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni has had better style moments. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss-Actor Mouni Roy is known for her interesting choices in fashion, but this particular look has failed to make a mark. The dress in itself is well structured but the dramatic sleeves seemed a bit much. While this outfit wasn’t quite right, we are sure she will bounce back with the right dose of gorgeousness!

