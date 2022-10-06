scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Disha Patani keeps her best (fashion) foot forward, always

From flowy gowns, bodycon dresses, or traditional wear, the Malang actor can effortlessly carry it all

Disha-PataniDisha Patani looked stunning in black (Source: Disha Patani/Instagram)

Disha Patani’s style game is always on point. The actor never fails to impress with her sartorial choices — no matter what the occasion is, and what outfit she chooses to wear. From flowy gowns, and bodycon dresses, to traditional wear, the Malang actor can effortlessly carry it all. So, if you are also a fan of her impeccable choices, we’ve got you covered with some of her best style moments.

First up is Disha acing the all-black look in a satin dress that featured a sweetheart-halter neckline and high thigh slit. Needless to say, the actor was a sight to behold as she carried off the look with oodles of elegance and confidence.

Disha channelled her inner diva as she completed the look with short curled hairstyle, and accessorised it with black stilettoes and a silver handbag that added an element of bling. Not to miss, the red vibrant lip shade and a set of emerald-coloured earrings added the perfect finishing touches along with her contoured face and black eyeliner.

Prior to this, Disha was seen in a strapless red body-fit gown during the promotions of her film, Ek Villain Returns. Serving us with some exquisite fashion choices, she looked divide in the gown that featured sequin work and deep neckline.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan's outfits on Koffee With Karan are perfect for a date night

But looks like black is the actor’s favourite colour. Disha took to Instagram to share another picture in which she was seen wearing a black heart-shaped strappy crop top and a skirt of the same colour. As always, she looked cute and chic in the outfit that was styled with a hint of lip colour, heart-shared earrings and a dainty neckpiece.

Disha Patani The actor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. (Source: Disha Patani/Instagram)

