Disha Patani is bringing back summer already; check pictures

Disha Patani sure knows how to dress to impress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Disha Patani sure knows how to dress to impress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Disha Patani usually keeps it casual, but she definitely knows how to turn heads and go all blingy when she wants to. The actor, who is gearing up for her next release, Malang, was recently spotted at the film’s trailer launch, and looks like she is already feeling summer-readyDo not believe us? Take a look at her latest outfit.

Disha opted for a green sequinned dress which featured racer cut sleeves and a thigh-high slit by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her curls and eye shadow (with a hint of emerald hues) matched her outfit perfectly. Styled by Mohit Rai, the dress was paired with clear vinyl heels — keeping it basic. As for styling, she ditched accessories and let the outfit speak for itself.

Check the photos below:

She pulled off the risque thigh-high slit effortlessly. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She pulled off the risque thigh-high slit effortlessly. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor let her outfit do all the talking. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor let her outfit do all the talking. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She was styled by celebrity stylist, Mohit Rai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was styled by celebrity stylist, Mohit Rai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Last night she stepped out in a pastel pink dress which had a plunging neckline and noodle straps. The ruffle detailing at the hemline added an element of drama to the outfit.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Her look gives us all the summer vibes we need. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Her look gives us all the summer vibes we need. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She paired her dress with golden footwear. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She paired her dress with golden footwear. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In the make-up department, things were pretty bronze with a generous amount of bronzer giving her a sun-kissed look. She added a hint of peach blush and opted for brown smokey eyes and hint of bubblegum pink on her lips. Her look was pulled together with golden slip-ons.

The actor will be seen in Malang. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor will be seen in Malang. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Which look did you like the most?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd