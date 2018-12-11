Disha Patani dazzles in this sequin off-shoulder gown by Falguni Shane Peacock

Disha Patani has an enviable physique. She also has a great fashion sense. The actor was recently spotted looking gorgeous in a sequin off-shoulder gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the outfit perfectly complemented her svelte frame. Hair styled into beach waves, nude shade of make-up and earrings rounded out the look.

Prior to this, the actor was also spotted walking the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani. She stunned in a heavily embelllished black and beige lehenga. We really liked the matching sheer lehenga with 3D floral work that was teamed with the outfit. The bejewelled noodle straps of the blouse not only stood out but also added a glam quotient to the outfit. Dark kohl eyes, messy bun, matching bangles and a statement neckpiece rounded out the look.

The designer’s collection had a wonderful fusion of traditional and contemporary wear. Vibrant colours like red and orange dominated the collection.

The actor also impressed us as she appeared on the cover of Travel+Leisure India magazine’s October issue. The photoshoot took place in Israel and Patani looked radiant in a floral printed ensemble that consisted of an off-shoulder crop top and a ruffled, thigh-high slit skirt. Bright red lips, a pair of white heels, and hair styled in soft curls completed the look.

Patani gives us both fitness and fashion goals and it is interesting to see her sartorial picks.