Monday, December 06, 2021
Disha Patani looks drop dead gorgeous in a strappy bodycon dress

Disha also shared a behind-the-scenes picture where her team could be seen giving finishing touches to the chic look.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 6, 2021 8:50:35 pm
Disha-Patani-IGWe loved how she kept it simple yet supremely stylish. (Source: Disha Patani/Instagram)

Disha Patani’s style game is always on point. The Radhe star can effortlessly carry off every outfit, be it traditional wear or flowy gowns.

ALSO READ |All the times birthday girl Disha Patani impressed with her style; check them out

So it was not surprising that the diva stole the show once again when she made an appearance at the premiere of Tadap. For the event, Disha was seen in a short brown bodycon dress with noddle straps.

Check out the pictures below:

The dress, which featured ruched detailing, hugged her svelte frame gracefully. A dainty necklace, textured hoop earrings, and a Louis Vuitton bag completed the look, as hair styled in beachy waves added the finishing touches.

Her make-up — a brown-nude lipstick, flicked eyeliner and well defined eyebrows — made the outfit shine without overpowering it.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She styled the outfit with a pair of nude heels, as seen in the pictures shared by Severine Perina, celebrity make-up and hair designer:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Séverine Perina (@beautybysevy)

Disha also shared a behind-the-scenes picture on Instagram in which her team could be seen giving finishing touches to the chic look.

Disha-Patani-story-IG The actor shared a behind the scenes story! (Source: Disha Patani/Instagram)
ALSO READ |Disha Patani: I love my cheat days, when I can eat anything without regrets

What do you think of this look?

