Disha Patani nails both contemporary and ethnic wear at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding bash

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding bash in Switzerland was a star-studded affair, with celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward. Among them, actor Disha Patani managed to impress us in white. The Baaghi 2 actor nailed the ethnic look in an embroidered white anarkali by designer Rohit Bal.

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and Miloni Shah, the outfit complemented her svelte frame beautifully. The look was accessorised with a statement diamond neckpiece and juttis from Fizzy Goblet.

Subtle make-up, and hair parted at the side completed the actor’s look.

She was also spotted in contemporary wear and impressed us equally. Styled by Shah and Rai again, Patani looked gorgeous in a gown from Basil Soda. The embellished floor-length attire looked lovely on her, and we especially love the way her hair was styled. Dark red lipstick and minimal make-up completed the look.

Among other actors, Vidya Balan too was seen giving us some major fashion goals at the pre-wedding celebrations.

At one occasion, the actor was spotted donning a long grey coat which was teamed with matching trousers from the label Mint Blush Designs. The crisp white shirt featuring a bow added a quirky element to the ensemble. The look was accessorised with a black fur scarf from Falguni & Shane Peacock. The look was completed with hair tied into a ponytail.

The wedding season has just started and it will be interesting to see what celebrities choose to wear.

What do you think of Patani’s look?