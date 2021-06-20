Disabled model reportedly told to ‘move on’ during casting call for London Fashion Week

At a time when the world has been preaching and pushing for more inclusivity and less discrimination, a model — whose arm was amputated — has alleged that said she was told by a recruiter to “move on” during a casting call for London Fashion Week.

A report in The Independent mentions that model Jue Snell had queued up at a table along with hundreds of other models, when a woman purportedly held up her hand and said to her, “We don’t do disabled, move on.”

The report mentions that the incident is believed to have been recorded by Zebedee Management, a specialist talent agency representing people with disabilities in fashion, media and the arts. It was this very agency that gave a platform to British teenager Ellie Goldstein, as she became the first model with Down syndrome to model for Gucci.

Per the report, 41-year-old Snell developed sepsis after she was electrocuted while plugging in her laptop. Her lower left arm was amputated in March 2015. She was quoted as telling The Times that she attended the casting in February last year, which was held by Fashion Scout.

She alleged that a man at another auditioning table looked at her arm and asked, “What is that?”

“I’ve been through a lot, I’m quite a tough cookie, but I don’t think I’ve ever had anyone make me feel as different and as worthless, really, as what they did,” the model and mother of two was quoted as saying.

The Independent report states Fashion Scout, which organised off-schedule shows for emerging designers during London Fashion Week, said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear about Jue Snell’s experience and the impact it has had on her. We would like to truly apologise for any discrimination and unfairness she experienced or felt whilst at one of the events we have hosted.”

