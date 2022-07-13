scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Dior withdraws Valentino compensation demand over glitzy Rome show, source says

Citing a letter from Dior, the source familiar with the matter said the French label was backing down "in light of the friendly relationship between the two Maisons".

By: Reuters | Paris |
July 13, 2022 12:00:39 pm
Valentino, Valentino haute couture showModels applaud at the end of Valentino's "The Beginning" Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture collection show on a catwalk on the Spanish Steps in the historic center of Rome. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo)

LVMH-owned Dior has withdrawn a request for 100,000 euros in compensation from rival fashion label Valentino for allegedly blocking access to its Rome store with a celebrity-packed runway show on the city’s Spanish Steps, a source told Reuters.

Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli drew a crowd of movie stars and fashion figures including Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell, Andrew Garfield and Kate Hudson with a haute couture show on July 8, sending models down the broad staircase, a major tourist hotspot, at dusk in sheer, shimmery gowns.

Valentino, Valentino haute couture Pierpaolo Piccioli walks with seamstresses at the end of Valentino’s “The Beginning” Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture collection show on a catwalk on the Spanish Steps in Rome. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

The performance lit up social networks around the globe, drawing praise from fans – and apparently frustration from Dior.

The source said Dior had fired off a first letter to Valentino shortly after the show, saying that clients were blocked from reaching the store, keeping it empty on a normally bustling Friday afternoon, but had now written the second note.

Valentino declined to comment. Dior did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

