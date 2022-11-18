scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Dior to re-issue iconic handbag Princess Diana carried to the 1996 Met Gala

According to the luxury brand, Diana fell in love with the style when she was gifted Dior's Chouchou bag in 1995 by the then First Lady of France, Madame Bernadette Chirac.

The Lady Dior bag is priced at €5,000 (about $5,180) and will exclusively be available in Dior boutiques. (Photo: AP)

Princess Diana is back in the news with many of her iconic looks being recreated by actor Elizabeth Debicki, who essays her role in the latest season of Netflix drama The Crown. But, there is more in store for Diana fans who love her style, as Dior is all set to reissue the royal’s iconic handbag.

The Lady Dior handbag, which Diana carried to the 1996 Met Gala, is all set to be reissued for a limited run — a batch of only 200 bags. The bag is priced at €5,000 (about $5,180), and will exclusively be available in Dior boutiques.

Reportedly, the bag was exclusively created for Diana to carry to her one-and-only Met Gala appearance. She graced the event in a navy dress with lace and carried a small blue satin bag, which was a smaller version of her favourite black quilted Dior bag.

Also Read |Rare cast of Princess Diana’s left hand to go up for auction

According to the luxury brand, Diana fell in love with the style when she was gifted Dior’s Chouchou bag in 1995 by the then First Lady of France, Madame Bernadette Chirac. The royal liked the style so much that she carried the bag on multiple occasions, and later even decided to have the bag in navy colour to match her eye colour. In a playful nod to the bag’s most famous fan, the fashion house officially renamed the bag ‘Lady Dior’.

Also Read |Princess Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ remains iconic till date; find out why

 

The famous bag has been a part of Dior’s collection for decades and, over the years, the brand has released it in different colours, materials, and sizes. A mini size cost $5,300, Diana’s original medium bag is priced at $6,100, and a small crossbody with a fun, personalised strap is priced at $5,600.

Other celebrities who have carried the iconic bag include Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Paris Hilton, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Emmy Rossum.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 08:50:13 pm
Next Story

Gadkari cancels Gujarat visit after falling sick

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Radhika Apte, fashion gallery, lifestyle gallery
A look at Monica, O My Darling actor Radhika Apte’s super stylish wardrobe
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement