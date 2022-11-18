Dior to re-issue iconic handbag Princess Diana carried to the 1996 Met Gala

Princess Diana is back in the news with many of her iconic looks being recreated by actor Elizabeth Debicki, who essays her role in the latest season of Netflix drama The Crown. But, there is more in store for Diana fans who love her style, as Dior is all set to reissue the royal’s iconic handbag.

The Lady Dior handbag, which Diana carried to the 1996 Met Gala, is all set to be reissued for a limited run — a batch of only 200 bags. The bag is priced at €5,000 (about $5,180), and will exclusively be available in Dior boutiques.

Reportedly, the bag was exclusively created for Diana to carry to her one-and-only Met Gala appearance. She graced the event in a navy dress with lace and carried a small blue satin bag, which was a smaller version of her favourite black quilted Dior bag.

According to the luxury brand, Diana fell in love with the style when she was gifted Dior’s Chouchou bag in 1995 by the then First Lady of France, Madame Bernadette Chirac. The royal liked the style so much that she carried the bag on multiple occasions, and later even decided to have the bag in navy colour to match her eye colour. In a playful nod to the bag’s most famous fan, the fashion house officially renamed the bag ‘Lady Dior’.

The famous bag has been a part of Dior’s collection for decades and, over the years, the brand has released it in different colours, materials, and sizes. A mini size cost $5,300, Diana’s original medium bag is priced at $6,100, and a small crossbody with a fun, personalised strap is priced at $5,600.

Other celebrities who have carried the iconic bag include Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Paris Hilton, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Emmy Rossum.

