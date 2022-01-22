Dior Homme mixes romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

Dior Homme took to the catwalk with a line-up of embellished males’s looks, providing a romantic tackle tailoring for one of many main reveals of Paris fashion week.

Fashion trade occasions have remained subdued because of the current surge in coronavirus instances, which saved many worldwide guests from attending, however the Dior show drew crowds of onlookers to the Place de la Concorde angling for a view of the movie star arrivals, who included Naomi Campbell.

Inside the momentary venue, fashions strode down a duplicate of the ornate Pont Alexandre bridge in gray Birkenstocks and sequined derbies, showcasing the designs drawn up by Dior males’s creative director Kim Jones.

Kim Jones, proper, acknowledges applause after the conclusion of the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men’s assortment, in Paris. (AP)

ALSO READ | Emerging talents in spotlight at hybrid Paris Fashion Week

“I wanted to look at the archive, at the purity of the beginnings of the house, at its original impulse,” stated Jones, who devoted the present to trend journalist Andre Leon Talley, who died on Tuesday.

Drawing on silhouettes from early collections of the 75-year-old label, which belongs to LVMH, the designer tweaked the home’s famously female bar jacket providing a model for males.

He brightened the line-up’s muted palette of gray, beige and ivory tones with embroidered lily-of-the-valley flower patterns and shimmery patches of sequins, making use of them to sweaters and glossy puffer jackets.

Finishing the looks, fashions wore trim berets that matched their outfits. The home’s hat designer, Stephen Jones, accompanied the designer for his post-show bow, when a burst of daylight was projected onto the backdrop of a gray, Paris skyline.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!