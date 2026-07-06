Dior beats Chanel to dress Taylor Swift for wedding of the decade

In a coup for Parisian fashion house Christian Dior, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wore Haute Couture designs by creative director Jonathan Anderson for their wedding in New York, handing the label an edge in its intensifying rivalry with Chanel for fashion’s most coveted celebrity endorsements.

While no photographs have yet emerged from the tightly controlled Madison Square Garden celebration, designing Swift’s gown — ⁠no doubt ​the biggest bridal commission of the decade — is a big win for 41-year-old Anderson, eager to prove himself just a year into his role leading the French luxury house.

Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy, also new in his role, has reinvigorated the brand and made his haute couture bridal debut with pop star Dua Lipa’s intricately ​beaded ​gown for her Sicily wedding in June. But the extraordinary media attention ⁠surrounding Swift’s wedding is likely to deliver far greater exposure for Dior, one of LVMH’s flagship brands, as it seeks to revive demand in a sluggish luxury market. Swift’s ‌273 million Instagram followers and loyal global fanbase give the label a level of visibility few marketing campaigns could match.