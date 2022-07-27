Dior called out for appropriating Chinese culture with skirt design from Ming Dynasty era

July 27, 2022 9:40:29 pm
The topic of cultural appropriation has been widely discussed around the world, with a push for brands and labels to exercise more restraint and make informed choices when it comes to the marketing and sale of their products.
Cultural appropriation is not limited to brands, as even celebrities in their personal lives have been accused of it — from Kim Kardashian to Justin Bieber.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Simply put, cultural appropriation is a concept wherein one assumes an identity that belongs to another culture, ethnicity and/or race, by means of their clothes and/or makeup and without realising or acknowledging the moral and social implications of it.
Dior was recently accused of appropriating Chinese culture, after protestors claimed the French luxury fashion house copied a classic skirt design, which dates back to the Ming dynasty. According to a New York Post report, many Chinese student protestors took the streets of Paris recently to demonstrate in front of the Christian Dior store on Avenue des Champs-Elysees. They also threatened to stage similar protests in global fashion cities of New York and London.
View this post on Instagram
The garment in question, according to reports and social media posts, is a $3,800 (INR 3,03,088) black pleated skirt from Dior’s fall collection, which the fashion house states “highlights the idea of community and sisterhood in looks with a school uniform allure”.
But Chinese protestors claim it is a rip-off of the traditional ‘Mamian’ or ‘horse face’ skirt that was popular in China during the time of the Ming dynasty that lasted between 1368 and 1644.
View this post on Instagram
The label’s skirt features a pleated fabric, along with four slits. Slamming it, an opinion piece on People.cn — an online portal of China’s People’s Daily — read (as quoted by several news outlets), “The so-called Dior silhouette is very similar to the Chinese horse-face skirt. When many details are the same, why is it shamelessly called a ‘new design’ and ‘hallmark Dior silhouette’?”
The only difference, people noticed, is that while Dior’s skirt is calf-length, the original horse-face skirt is floor-length.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
Dior called out for appropriating Chinese culture with skirt design from Ming Dynasty era
Ranveer Singh’s nude photos were ‘secretly taken to a printing lab’ on a pen drive, reveals creative director: ‘We would never send emails’
5G spectrum auction extends to 3rd day; receives bids worth Rs 1.49 lakh cr on Day 2
20 non-locals killed in Manipur since 2017: CM Biren Singh informs state Assembly
Rajendra Prasad Singh is new chairman of IIT Kharagpur Board of Governors
Explained: What is cryptojacking, cyber attacks carried out by crypto miners?
Sumona Chakravarti bats for Ranveer Singh after nude photo controversy: ‘Neither is my modesty insulted, nor sentiments hurt’
Karnataka: BJP MLA Renukacharya demands ‘encounter’ of Praveen’s killers, threatens to resign
Mental health being important, resource like Paddy Upton will be helpful: Rahul Dravid
Rashmika Mandanna wows in red as she turns showstopper for designer Varun Bahl
Martinez completes 57 million euro move from Ajax to Manchester United
Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty ‘affidavits’ on birthday