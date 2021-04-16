scorecardresearch
We can’t get enough of Dino Morea’s recent black and white photos; check them out

The former supermodel and actor recently shared a couple of black and white pictures and they are absolutely stunning!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 16, 2021 9:40:48 pm
Dino Morea tv showCheck out the pictures here! (Photo: Dino Morea/Instagram)

Dino Morea need not be introduced to the 90s kids. But if his Instagram handle and selfies are anything to go by, he need not be introduced even to the Gen Z crowd. The former supermodel and actor recently shared a few black and white pictures and the results are stunning! Even though words fail, let us try.

In one of the pictures, styled by Aastha Sharma, the Tandav actor was seen in an ensemble from Péro. The striped blazer was teamed with matching pants as he posed looking into the distance and quietly breaking the Internet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)

In another photo, he was seen in a shirt from Dash and Dot which was teamed with trousers from Péro. This was further paired with a trench coat from Chatenya Mittal as he struck a pose with his hair tied in a bun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)

If these have your attention, you must totally check out his other photos. Here are some.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

What do you think of the looks?

