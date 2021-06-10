We can’t take our eyes off Dimple Kapadia in these throwback photoshoot pics

Dating back to her iconic look in Bobby, Dimple Kapadia has often turned heads with her sartorial choices, embodying elegance and oomph. The recently shared throwback pictures of the actor donning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations are yet another testament to it.

The celebrity designer duo posted the photoshoot pictures of “our ultimate muse, Dimple Kapadia” on the occasion of her birthday on June 8.

In the first look, the 64-year-old looks regal in a white chikankari ensemble. What also catches the eye is the intricately designed hand harness. Her hair is left open as her poise and grace further adds to the look.

In the second photo, the Saagar actor looks stunning as she poses in a white suit featuring elaborate paisley embroidery, paired with a matching dupatta.

Dimple is seen wearing a white chikankari churidar set in yet another look. With the dupatta left loosely on the head on one side, the actor looks ethereal as she poses on a couch with her eyes closed. The outfit is paired with big studs and a pair of juttis.

In the fourth look, the actor dons a flared bronze bandhgala suit. She looks stunning as she teams it with a red lip shade and hair tied in a bun.

