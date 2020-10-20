25 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: A fashionable throwback to some iconic looks

The film released on 20th October, 1995. (Photo: Express Archive/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Raj: Tum mujhse pyaar karti ho?

Simran: Sabse zyada.

Raj: Mujhpe bharosa hai?

Simran: Khudse bhi zyada.

This iconic dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, popularly known as DDLJ, continues to be fresh in our minds even after 25 years of the film’s release. Apart from the dialogues, the film is also known for powerful performances by the actors, scenic locations, the songs and of course the costumes. As the film completes its silver jubilee on October 20, 2020, lets take a look at some iconic fashion moments from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer. And it would not be wrong to say that the fashion trends/look are relevant even today!

Check them out below:

Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). (Photo: Express archive) Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). (Photo: Express archive)

In one of the songs, Kajol is seen dancing in the rain in a white crop top with tie-detailing styled with a mini skirt. Ditching heavy accessories she opted for a dainty pair of pearls which go perfectly with the outfit.

How stunning does the on-screen couple look? (Photo: Express archive) How stunning does the on-screen couple look? (Photo: Express archive)

Shahn Rukh Khan’s black leather jacket and Kajol’s tangerine lehenga is etched in our memories. In this picture from the film, Khan looks dashing, while Kajol looks pretty.

Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Express archive) Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Express archive)

When Shah Rukh Khan started wearing leather jackets with sunglasses, it seemed like almost everyone else is wearing it too! The grunge yet classy look continues to make a seasonal comeback in winters even today.

A scene from DDLJ. (Photo: Express archive) A scene from DDLJ. (Photo: Express archive)

We can’t take our eyes off the on-screen couple as Kajol looks pretty in a cream beret styled with an oversized beige blazer and red skirt along with biker boots, while SRK keeps it chic in a leather jacket, a checkered shirt and denim.

The film recently completed 25 years. (Photo: Express archive) The film recently completed 25 years. (Photo: Express archive)

Both the actors are almost twinning here and we can’t get enough of it. Whether it is Kajol’s big glasses or Khan’s cap, both of them make a fashionable statement.

