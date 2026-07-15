Rs 3.45 lakh bag, prayer book, salai, medicine box: Diljit Dosanjh’s tour essentials revealed

Diljit Dosanjh recently offered a glimpse into his personal bag, offering fans a candid preview of his life beyond his movies and live concerts.

The Main Vaapas Aaunga actor featured in Vogue’s popular “In The Bag” video series, where he joked that his English “is not so great” and asked viewers to bear with him as he showcased the contents of his bag. The video offered a personal glimpse into the items he carries while on tour, reflecting his deep-rooted spirituality, Punjabi identity, and everyday routines.

Why has Diljit Dosanjh carried the Gutka Sahib for decades

Among the most meaningful items in his bag is the Gutka Sahib, a sacred Sikh prayer book that he revealed he has carried for decades. He also keeps a salai, an essential tool for maintaining and adjusting his turban.