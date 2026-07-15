Rs 3.45 lakh bag, prayer book, salai, medicine box: Diljit Dosanjh’s tour essentials revealed

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Diljit Dosanjh recently offered a glimpse into his personal bag, offering fans a candid preview of his life beyond his movies and live concerts.
The Main Vaapas Aaunga actor featured in Vogue’s popular “In The Bag” video series, where he joked that his English “is not so great” and asked viewers to bear with him as he showcased the contents of his bag. The video offered a personal glimpse into the items he carries while on tour, reflecting his deep-rooted spirituality, Punjabi identity, and everyday routines.
Among the most meaningful items in his bag is the Gutka Sahib, a sacred Sikh prayer book that he revealed he has carried for decades. He also keeps a salai, an essential tool for maintaining and adjusting his turban.
Another meaningful possession is a Rudraksh chain adorned with spiritual crystals, which a fan gifted him after two sold-out concerts. The Hass Hass singer described it as one of the special items he now carries with him wherever he goes.
The singer also shared his nightly wellness routine, revealing that he applies a mixture of neem and mustard oil to his belly button before going to sleep. “It is very important to nurture your belly button; you can do it with coconut oil or ghee, but I do it with neem and mustard oil,” he said.
Apart from spiritual and wellness essentials, Diljit’s bag also contains practical items that help him stay prepared while touring. He carries his laptop to access music, compositions, and important data on the go, along with a coffee frother, a medicine box for gallbladder stones, which he said were diagnosed in 2015 and for which he has yet to undergo surgery, earrings gifted by fans, and makhana, his preferred snack while travelling.
Diljit also revealed that the studded weekender duffel bag he was carrying was a recent purchase made just two days earlier while on tour. The luxury accessory, a Satoshi Nakamoto-studded weekender duffel bag, is priced at $3,632 (approximately Rs 3.45 lakh).
In the video, the singer wore a cropped jacket from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 collection designed by Mathieu Blazy. The piece, originally part of the women’s Ready-To-Wear line, was paired with a white crew-neck T-shirt, black trousers, and his signature orange turban.