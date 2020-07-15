Can you guess the price of Diljit Dosanjh’s printed shirt?

Diljit Dosanjh has quite a quirky taste in fashion. (Source: diljitdosanjh/Instagram; farfetch.com, image designed by Gargi Singh) Diljit Dosanjh has quite a quirky taste in fashion. (Source: diljitdosanjh/Instagram; farfetch.com, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Not just belting out beautiful songs, Diljit Dosanjh has impressed us with his fun-filled cooking style during the lockdown, and also his quirky taste in fashion.

We are talking about a multicoloured printed shirt that the Good Newwz actor recently posed in for a picture on Instagram. Did you notice the news channel emblems printed in bright colours all over the shirt? Take a closer look below:

In the picture, Dosanjh is seen wearing an offbeat news print shirt by Balenciaga, a luxury fashion house in Spain. If you are looking to add some vibrant attire to your muted wardrobe, this would be the perfect outfit for you. But the cost of the shirt is a lot more than you would expect. And after knowing it, you are likely to think twice before buying it.

Read| Not just Ranveer — Bollywood men’s bold, quirky fashion moments

The Udta Punjab actor’s shirt costs USD 1070 (Rs 80,478) according to shopping site farfetch.com. And that is quite an expensive purchase!

The actor-singer struck a balance by pairing the bold colours on the shirt with a plain black turban, instead of overdoing the look. And his sartorial sense surely deserves some brownie points.

Read| Can you guess the cost of Katrina’s multicoloured dress?

Would you ever like to buy this shirt?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd