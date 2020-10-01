Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu are twinning in pink; see pic

scorecardresearch
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 1, 2020 12:30:45 pm
Leaving this here for you to smile. (Source: Dilip Kumar/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Notwithstanding the daily negativity the Internet keeps pouring on us, once in a while a positive piece of news or even a photograph can make the place worth all your attention. For today, we have an endearing photograph of veteran actor Dilip Kumar with fellow actor and wife, Saira Banu. The takeaway here is that Kumar is wearing his favourite pink shirt, and both of them in millennial lingo, are seen twinning. They are both seen wearing pink — he in his pink shirt and she in a pink chikankari salwar kurta — and cut an adorable picture together.

Sharing a picture on Twitter, Dilip Kumar wrote, “Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us.”

Here are some lovely photos of the couple over the years.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu at an event. (Express file) saira banu, modi, saira banu case, dlip kumar, dilip kumar saira banu, dilip kumar case, Samir Bhojwani, dilip kumar twitter, Narendra Modi, Dilip Kumar Narendra Modi, Saira Banu Narendra Modi Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu smiling together at the camera. (Photo: Dilip Kumar/Twitter) Saira Banu, Saira Banu birthday, Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu age, Saira Banu photos, Saira Banu Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu Dilip Kumar old photos An old photograph of the evergreen couple. (File) Dilip Kumar, Dilip Kumar twitter, Padma Vibhushan, Dilip Kumar Padma Vibhushan, Dilip Kumar birthday, Dilip Kumar 93 birthday, Dilip Kumar age, chennai floods, chennai rains, tamilnadu rains, tamilnadu floods, Dilip Kumar films, Dilip Kumar movies, entertainment news An endearing black and white photo of the couple. (Source: Express Archive photo) Dilip Kumar, Saira Bano In an old interview with PTI, she had said, “I wish him long and healthy life. He is doing fine…in the last two-three months there were ups and downs, but now he is fine.” (Source: Express Archive photo)

It is always heartening to see the social media acting as a medium to spread some cheer especially in times such as this when each day brings in fresh tidings of some injustice or societal failure. For now, we leave it here for you to feel better.

