Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu are twinning in pink; see pic

Leaving this here for you to smile. (Source: Dilip Kumar/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Notwithstanding the daily negativity the Internet keeps pouring on us, once in a while a positive piece of news or even a photograph can make the place worth all your attention. For today, we have an endearing photograph of veteran actor Dilip Kumar with fellow actor and wife, Saira Banu. The takeaway here is that Kumar is wearing his favourite pink shirt, and both of them in millennial lingo, are seen twinning. They are both seen wearing pink — he in his pink shirt and she in a pink chikankari salwar kurta — and cut an adorable picture together.

Sharing a picture on Twitter, Dilip Kumar wrote, “Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us.”

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Here are some lovely photos of the couple over the years.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu at an event. (Express file) Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu at an event. (Express file)

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu smiling together at the camera. (Photo: Dilip Kumar/Twitter) Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu smiling together at the camera. (Photo: Dilip Kumar/Twitter)

An old photograph of the evergreen couple. (File) An old photograph of the evergreen couple. (File)

An endearing black and white photo of the couple. (Source: Express Archive photo) An endearing black and white photo of the couple. (Source: Express Archive photo)

In an old interview with PTI, she had said, “I wish him long and healthy life. He is doing fine…in the last two-three months there were ups and downs, but now he is fine.” (Source: Express Archive photo) In an old interview with PTI, she had said, “I wish him long and healthy life. He is doing fine…in the last two-three months there were ups and downs, but now he is fine.” (Source: Express Archive photo)

It is always heartening to see the social media acting as a medium to spread some cheer especially in times such as this when each day brings in fresh tidings of some injustice or societal failure. For now, we leave it here for you to feel better.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd